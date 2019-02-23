Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says That Insults And Criticism Are ‘Validation’ That She’s Doing The Right Thing

Ocasio-Cortez maintains that if you're not trying to 'rock the boat' then there is no point in even entering into politics.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn’t terribly worried about the seemingly endless barrage of insults that she receives, and on Showtime’s talk show Desus & Mero said that all of this criticism is merely “validation” that she’s doing what needs to be done in the political world.

As Newsweek reports, Ocasio-Cortez, maintained on the late-night show that attacks are just further proof that she is doing something “real.” While she did also say that some of the comments she had read about herself were pretty “heavy,” she stated that online trolling wasn’t really much of a problem as it was, in her opinion, “so weak.”

Regardless of all of the dissent she has faced, the New York Democrat insisted that if you get into politics without a willingness and need to change things and are content with merely collecting your paycheck from week to week, then there is really no point in getting into the field in the first place.

“Because if you’re just flying under the radar, just trying to get your check, not rock the boat, then what’s the point of being in politics? What is the point of doing things if you’re just trying to maintain the status quo that doesn’t help people?”

On the show, Ocasio-Cortez also chatted about her proposal for a 70 percent marginal tax rate while speaking about Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, who is currently believed to be worth around $130 billion. As the Democratic congresswoman suggested, if you make over $10 million in a year, anything above that should be taxed at 70 percent. She also noted that this was hardly a new idea, and that “we used to have marginal tax rates under Republican presidents of 90 percent.”

After Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s sound defeat of Joe Crowley last year, who had been a congressman in New York’s 14th District for a total of 10 terms, the Democratic newcomer has become renowned for her quick-witted responses to criticism.

The most recent criticism of Ocasio-Cortez came in the form of a giant billboard that was placed strategically in New York’s Times Square last week by Job Creators Network. The billboard mocked the congresswoman because she had successfully fought Amazon’s decision to build their second headquarters in Long Island City, Queens, and suggested that thousands of jobs had been lost in the city because of the tech company’s pullout.

“25,000 lost NYC jobs, $4 billion in lost wages, $12 billion in lost economic activity for NY. Thanks for nothing, AOC!”

Undaunted by this massive billboard in the middle of Times Square, Ocasio-Cortez quickly retorted, “Few things effectively communicate the power we’ve built in fighting dark money & anti-worker policies like billionaire-funded groups blowing tons of cash on wack billboards (this one is funded by the Mercers.) (PS fact that it’s in Times Sq tells you this isn’t for/by NYers).”

While criticism continues to swirl around Ocasio-Cortez, this congresswoman remains unmoved by it all and is pushing forward to challenge American politics in a very big way.