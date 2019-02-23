Busy Philipps Slams Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson For Breaking ‘Celebrity BFF’ Rules

Busy Philipps believes Jordyn Woods broke a friendship code of conduct when she got involved with Tristan Thompson. The talk show host slammed Woods, best friend to Kylie Jenner, during Thursday evening’s episode of Busy Tonight. Woods was allegedly seen kissing Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend and father to baby True, at a party on Sunday evening, sparking talk of a cheating scandal all week long. Philipps is here to tell Woods that she made a huge mistake, according to E! News.

“Jordyn, Jordyn, Jordyn,” the actress began, plopping herself onto her talk show’s signature blue couch. “You had one job…As a professional celebrity BFF, all I have to say is, there are rules.”

She continued on to tell Woods that she “should have known better” than to betray the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Woods and Jenner became friends at a very young age, and the family has said on multiple occasions that the model was an honorary member.

“Tristan’s not even a great basketball player from what I understand,” Philipps joked. “If you’re going to cheat with someone from Cleveland, at least make sure it’s a starter.”

Kardashian and Thompson split up earlier this week. While she has remained mostly silent about the situation, the Good American founder erased all evidence of the basketball star on her Instagram account. She also shared a few cryptic posts about leaving toxic people in the past and accepting that some people are “really f***ed up.”

She also appeared in public for the first time (since the scandal arose) on Wednesday evening at the opening of Pretty Little Thing in West Hollywood. A source explained that Kardashian did consider canceling her appearance but ultimately opted to keep her professional commitments, according to HuffPost.

Jenner is also struggling in the wake of the scandal, having lost her best friend. A source told People that Jenner feels she has “lost part of her world.”

Woods and Jenner’s friendship can be traced back to 2012 when mutual pal Jaden Smith introduced them. Woods became very close with the family, even attending Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding in May 2014.

The 21-year-old model became one of the faces of her best friend’s beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, in 2016. In turn, Jenner supported Woods’ fashion line that same year, Cosmopolitan reported.

In June 2018, Jenner revealed that she and Woods lived together. They have taken several vacations together, and Woods played a role in caring for Jenner’s daughter, Stormi.

Woods reportedly moved out of Jenner’s home this week to stay with her mother. Meanwhile, Jenner was spotted out this week with another close friend, Heather Sanders, according to TMZ.