Khloe Kardashian Posts Quote About Accepting That Some People Are ‘F**ked Up’

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram Saturday to seemingly clap back at certain individuals who have wronged her. The cryptic Instagram story she posted read, “We have to accept that some people are f**ked up and it’s not our job to heal them.” The veiled reference was certainly aimed at her daughter True’s daddy Tristan Thompson and Kylie Jenner’s former best friend and business partner Jordyn Woods if fans’ reaction on Instagram and Twitter is any indication.

The Instagram story response is one of the latest in a long line of those surfacing in the media this week about the drama surrounding Jordyn Woods’ alleged hookups with the NBA player. The Inquisitr reported that the pair, per Hollywood Uncovered, was rumored to have been seeing each other behind Khloe Kardashian’s back for weeks. The affair wasn’t the first time that Tristan Thompson strayed, either; he was caught cheating on the reality star back in April right before she gave birth to True.

Khloe Kardashian asked her followers through an Instagram post to think about compromising when you are in love, captioning it with the question, “Are you willing to give up what you love, for who you love? Big Sean.” Those that commiserated with Khloe’s situation offered an outpouring of love and support through comments on the post, and one follower urged the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to “stay strong.” Fans all over the world lent a virtual shoulder for Khloe to cry on, should she need it, including Chilean follower ingridvergarasnhueza. They, too, took to the Instagram post and wrote, “We love you koko you’te [sic] the strongest women in the world.”

Khloe Kardashian deleted recent photos of Tristan Thompson but left a few behind. The remaining photos were left, most likely, to put on a united front because she still shares a daughter with him and would like to keep relations positive. Khloe was reportedly heartbroken and devastated after the news, say Hollywood Life sources. The insiders additionally said that Khloe, also known as KoKo, broke it off with the Cavalier’s center player a week before Valentine’s Day.

In related news, rumor has it that Kylie Jenner was rumored to be working on cutting all ties with Jordyn Woods, according to Radar Online. According to their sources, Khloe Kardashian’s younger sis has even offered her $10 million in severance pay to part ways and has drastically cut prices on ‘Kylie X Jordyn’ products amidst the alleged scandal. If you’ll recall, Jordyn was a big part of helping almost-billionaire Kylie launch her successful cosmetics line. Other sisters that have shown support include Kim Kardashian West who uploaded a video on Instagram that shows her saying, “Get your own man.” According to ET, the video has since been removed.

Happy #NationalLashDay! Team Superdrug is feeling fluttery in the @EylureOfficial X @jordynwoods collection today. ???????? Getting the LA lash extension look has never been easier. ????☀️???? Shop now: https://t.co/r3iFlY1N1u #EylurexJordynWoods pic.twitter.com/KOojM3mPwa — Superdrug (@superdrug) February 19, 2019

Jordyn Woods made a public appearance at a lash event on Thursday night for the first time since the salacious news hit. Jordyn was on hand promoting her Eylure line, per Cosmo, and according to guests “she seemed really depressed.” Many followers lambasted her on her Twitter post about the event for what they clearly interpreted as her “homewrecking” actions recently. One tweeted, “Baby girl rename your product to betrayal; you’ll make more money.” Another chimed in and wrote, “Put these on, and you can steal anyone’s man!”