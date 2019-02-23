Amy Schumer Cancels Remaining Tour Dates Due To Pregnancy Complications

Amy Schumer’s comedy tour is coming to an end sooner than expected. The I Feel Pretty star announced on Friday that she canceled the remainder of her 2019 tour dates due to complications with her pregnancy. In an apologetic Instagram post, Schumer explained that her extreme symptoms have continued well into her third trimester, making it difficult to travel.

The 37-year-old comedian cited hyperemesis, a severe type of nausea and vomiting during pregnancy, as her condition, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Due to complications from hyperemesis I am not cleared to fly for the next couple weeks. I am going to cancel the remainder of my tour,” Schumer said. “Refunds are available at the point of purchase.”

She did assure fans that she and her baby are healthy, but the symptoms have interfered with her work.

“I vomit mostly every time I ride in a car even for 5 minutes,” the expectant mother explained. “I have a pretty good attitude about it and some days I feel good for a couple hours. But mostly it’s sucks.”

Schumer did try to push through her shows, adding that she hates letting her fans down.

“But more than that I have to think about my health and the baby. I know you guys get it…but it’s still embarrassing to have to cancel,” she wrote.

Her fans in the comments have shown nothing but support, encouraging Schumer to take it easy and look after the health of her baby before returning to work.

Schumer announced in October that she and her husband Chris Fischer are expecting their first child together, People reported. The couple has been married for just over a year.

The Trainwreck star has struggled with her pregnancy since the early days. She was hospitalized in November for hyperemesis, forcing her to cancel her tour in Dallas. Schumer explained that she had become even more sick in her second trimester, and that the condition had severely interfered with her performances.

Although the actress has voiced her struggles throughout this pregnancy on many occasions, she has also kept her attitude lighthearted and fun. In December, she shared a photo to Instagram of herself attached to an IV filled with fluids as she lounged on a couch. She asked in the caption if all the fluids were making her glow.

Schumer was recently spotted in New Orleans, having fun as she jokingly joined in on a few Mardi Gras parade practices. The pregnant star ran up to the dancers and began copying their moves in the back of the parade, laughing as the locals watched.