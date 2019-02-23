Rita Ora Searches For Lost Spanx While Exposing Bra In Open Trench Coat

Rita Ora put on a very teasingly display for her Instagram followers late last night.

Rita Ora treated her 14.5 million Instagram followers to a tantalizing display as she rocked an open long-sleeved tan trench coat, exposing a glimpse of her white bra and toned tummy.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star jested she was looking for her missing Spanx in the caption of the photo. The singing sensation also donned a pair of light jeans that sat on her slender waist, just low enough for the camera, which captured a hint of her white undergarments hanging over the top.

Tucked under a black baseball cap, her platinum blonde tresses flowed down her body with loose and messy curls. Sporting rings on every finger, Ora held her hands up with her fingers spread in a shocked hand gesture, as she put some of her body ink on display. Accessorizing with several necklaces around her neck, Ora appeared to keep things simple in the cosmetics department. She wore some light lip color and a thin layer of black eye makeup that made her eyes pop, as they glanced off to the side while obscured by the shadow of her baseball cap.

While the actress looked to be sitting down in this teasing Instagram snap, the background and her immediate surroundings were fuzzy and out of focus.

Published on her profile late last night, her followers wasted no time showering the photo with love and affection as it accumulated just shy of 150,000 likes and 500 comments in less than 10 hours.

Many quickly joked that with the open jacket and the exposed bustier, it was difficult for viewers to help locate her missing Spanx.

“Beauty that cannot be measured in megapixels,” one individual gushed in the comments as they chased their complement with an array of heart emoticons. “You are beyond beautiful my love,” a second chimed in. “You are such a Goddess,” a third user added.

Many who took the time to comment stuck to single word complements or heart and fire emoticons. Some pointed out how fabulous her curly locks looked, and a few even wanted to know where she got her baseball cap.

This revealing snapshot comes just two days after the actress put her curvy backside on display while rocking a yellow bikini during a bike ride video clip, which was posted to Instagram. In just 48 hours, the video clip has accumulated just shy of 850,000 views and just under 1,000 comments. Her fans couldn’t help but swoon over the way her curves jiggled during the bike ride.

Rita Ora is currently gearing up to kick off her world tour which is slated to start in just a week, her website confirms.