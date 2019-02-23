Royal Expert Warns Duchess Meghan & Prince Harry Will Face Problems After Baby’s Birth

Rupert Bell says that the couple could find Windsor very isolating.

The last year has been huge for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, but some royal experts think that after baby Sussex is born, reality could set in and the couple could find living in Windsor alone with a baby very isolating. Rupert Bell says that the last year has made Duchess Meghan the central focus of the royal family, but fears she might feel alone when that changes.

Express says that Bell fears that “issues could surface” after Markle gives birth to the baby when the realities of motherhood set in. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing to move to Windsor into their newly renovated digs at Frogmore Cottage, and while they are excited to have their own place, they will no longer be surrounded by his family.

“I think where the problem could be for her is cooped up in the royal palace. She is going to be cooped up in a lavished, upholstered cottage in Windsor Park but it’s still going to feel lonely. Once the fairy dust settles, once you are no longer the star turn, that’s when the issue for her could surface.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have lived alongside Prince William, Kate Middleton, as well as Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank for the last year, and now they will be on their own in Windsor with their new baby come April.

Meghan Markle's NYC spending will make Prince William 'angry,' Paul Burrell says https://t.co/BokgqORiM2 pic.twitter.com/HOZkCYSR5J — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) February 22, 2019

Bell adds that Markle needs to realize that her life has gone through big changes in twelve months and hopefully she won’t feel frustrated that going forward many decisions will be made for her. While she is used to having meaningful work and causes, he hopes she can find joy in being a mother to the new baby.

The royal expert was a guest on a recent radio podcast where he explained that Markle has married into a family which has hard and fast rules about “the way things should be done” and any change for them moves very slowly.

Hello says that for now, Meghan Markle’s maternity leave plan is rather low-key. The Duchess of Sussex has decided to spend her time after having the baby putting the final flourishes on her new home and making sure everything is just so.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new home in Windsor is called a cottage, it is actually ten bedrooms, and will include a full nursery, a gym, its own yoga studio and a home office.