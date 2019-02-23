‘B&B’ Recap For Friday, February 22: Hope Pushes Liam Away

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, February 22, states that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) talked about Hope (Annika Noelle). They felt that Hope was transferring her feelings of motherhood onto Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) and Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville). Steffy felt that Hope was getting worse, and told Liam that he needed to be there for his wife.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Hope argued about Liam spending time with Steffy and the girls. Hope insisted that the babies needed Liam more than she does. She said that when you loved someone you have to set them free. Brooke wanted to know if Hope planned to set Liam free, per Soap Central.

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) was at work at Forrester Creations. She thought about Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and smiled. Eric Forrester (John McCook) noticed the smile and told her that he was impressed by her work. Sally wondered if they would consider her as head designer now that Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) had left. Eric said that they would keep her in mind for the position, per She Knows Soaps. He felt that Sally was an asset to the company and to Wyatt.

Brooke stopped by Steffy’s house. She told her that Hope had a misplaced sense of guilt because she felt that Liam should spend his time with the girls. Brooke encouraged Steffy to support Liam and Hope’s marriage. Steffy sympathized and told Brooke that she would not undermine Liam and Hope’s marriage. After Brooke left, Steffy thought about her romance with Liam and the time that they had spent together.

Wyatt had just issued his ultimatum to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont.) Wyatt pointed out that Spectra Fashions would be a good fit since Spencer published fashion magazines. Bill remained adamant that the company was not a fashion house. Wyatt reminded Bill about how he had destroyed Spectra, and it was at this point that Bill realized how much Wyatt cared for Sally. Bill finally agreed that he would resurrect Spectra Fashions. He then apologized to Wyatt for how he wronged him in the past. Father and son hugged.

Liam returned home after spending time with the girls. Hope felt that he should have stayed with the girls and asked him what he was even doing home. “What am I doing here? I’m your husband,” Liam replied. Hope said that she could take care of herself and that he already had a family.

“Go be with Steffy. Go be with your children.”

Liam said that he was married and committed to her. Hope recalled what it was like to grow up without a father, She said that she did not want to be the reason that Kelly and Phoebe did not have their dad in their lives. Hope insisted that his life was with Steffy and the girls.