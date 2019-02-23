Victoria’s Secret’s Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Her Body In A Tiny Polka Dot Bikini

The Victoria's Secret angel is showing skin in a skimpy polka dot bikini in new photos from the beach.

Candice Swanepoel is revealing her amazing body in another pretty skimpy bikini. The Victoria’s Secret model was proudly flaunting her model curves and showing off her tan at the beach in a polka dot two-piece this week in brand new photos shared by her swimwear line Tropic of C via Instagram.

The line uploaded two new photos of the model on February 22 wearing the navy and white spotted bikini as she posed at the beach. The first had Candice posing with her hands on her hips as she leaned up against a palm tree with her face pointed towards the sky while rocking a gold chain around her hips.

The second new Instagram snap showed the mom of two giving the account’s thousands of followers a look at the back of the fun swimwear as Swanepoel flaunted her assets for the camera.

In both photo shoot outtakes the Victoria’s Secret angel had her long blonde hair tied back into a tight bun while also sporting a pair of large silver hoop earrings in her ears.

In the caption of the stunning beach pictures, Tropic of C revealed that the newest swimwear piece Swanepoel was sporting is called the Coco bikini in the starry night print.

Candice’s latest look at her bikini body came shortly after the Inquisitr shared a look at the star wearing a string red two-piece earlier this week.

But it’s not just bikinis that the model has been modeling from her line.

The Inquisitr also reported that Candice was also revealing some skin in a red swimsuit on social media as she promoted her latest business venture.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

As for how she feels so confident showing off so much skin at the beach, Swanepoel has revealed some of her big secrets to body confidence in the past.

“The secret to body confidence for me is obviously working out and doing as much as I can, staying healthy at the same time, doing as much I can for the show, and knowing I tried my best,” she previously said, per She Knows. “And knowing what attributes you have to show off.”

The model also shared how she likes to stay in shape, admitting at the time that her go-to exercise is boxing.

“Because if I’m punching, I’m not counting how many lifts — I go until I’m tired,” Candice said.

She also revealed her workout secrets to the Cut.

Swanepoel opened up to the site about how her workouts had changed since becoming a mom, admitting that she’s a big fan of yoga and creates her own moves when she can get some time to herself.

“I’ve been doing my own kind of yoga. It’s not traditional yoga, but I put on some music and mix in some Pilates and squat resistance stuff I’ve learned over the years,” the star shared with the outlet. “I do it every time I feel overwhelmed and stressed — I try at least twice a week.”