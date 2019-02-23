‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, February 21: Bill Pledges Devotion & Receives An Ultimatum

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, February 21, features Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) who was surprised that Spectra Fashions could become a reality again. If Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) could convince Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) to rebuild her company, he would then return to Spencer Publications. Wyatt felt that his father was proclaiming that he was a changed man, per She Knows Soaps. Here was the perfect opportunity for him to prove that he was no longer the same Dollar Bill.

At Spencer Publications, Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) talked about the possibility of Bill and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) reuniting. They felt that Will (Finnegan George) would benefit from having his family back together. Justin and Donna, who were previously married and share a son, flirted. Justin said that if they worked on bringing Katie and Bill back together, he would enjoy the perk of spending more time with her too.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) argued about how he should spend his time. Liam wanted to take a drive along the beach with his wife, while Hope felt that he should spend time with Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) and Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville). She felt that the babies could use his help. Hope finally had her way and Liam left to take care of the girls.

Remember when these two were married on #BoldandBeautiful? Whether it’s as a couple or just friends, we love when Donna and Justin are together! ????#TBT pic.twitter.com/bCuO6nwYVR — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 21, 2019

Later, Brooke asked her why she sent Liam to Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house. She said that she felt guilty from spending time with the girls. Hope opined that he belonged with them.

At the cliff house, Steffy was struggling to make the babies’ formula while they cried. When Liam arrived she was relieved that he was there to help her out. Steffy told Liam that Hope should be his first priority. Liam informed her that Hope had sent him. Hope believed that the girls needed him more.

Katie, Bill, and Will were spending time together at Katie’s house. In an intimate moment, Bill made a pledge to Will. He said that he would never let him or Katie down again. When Donna returned from her meeting with Justin, she lets Katie know that Justin wants to reunite her and Bill. Katie was not pleased with Justin’s plans.

Bill makes a pledge to Katie and Will about their family. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/K1K9smX1lt #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/7xZPtkf62q — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 21, 2019

Wyatt went to Spencer Publications to give his father an answer. He told Bill that he would return to Spencer provided that he revives Spectra Fashions. Bill seemed shocked to hear Wyatt’s ultimatum.