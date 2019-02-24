There are many tall, dark, and handsome actors up for Oscars at tonight’s Academy Awards ceremony, but one of the stars that tower over most others is Adam Driver.

Nominated in the Actor in a Supporting Role category for his portrayal of Detective Flip Zimmerman in BlacKkKlansman, he definitely soars over the movie’s director, Spike Lee, who is a mere 5 feet 5 inches tall. At 5 feet 9 inches, co-star John David Washington may be 4 inches taller than Lee, but he is a whopping 6 inches shorter than Driver.

So, just how tall is Adam Driver? The 35-year-old Girls alum is an astonishing 6-foot-3-inches.

While the former Marine’s height definitely adds to the evilness of his Star Wars character, Kylo Ren, it added a comedic element to the 2014 film What If.

In the movie, Driver played the best friend to Daniel Radcliffe’s lead character. However, the duo made a very odd couple on-screen, since the Harry Potter star is only 5 feet 5 inches tall.

“He is so big. I’m a short dude, but he is a very, very tall dude… There’s some kind of instant comedy from just having us standing next to each other,” Radcliffe explained to Out magazine in 2014.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

“I don’t know if it was [director] Mike Dowse’s aim to get such a physical difference between us, but I do think it works really well, particularly in the shot where we’re walking down the street together. It’s the shot where you really see the height difference.”

Another of Driver’s What If co-stars, Mackenzie Davis, also talked about his noticeable height.

“He was very tall when I met him, and he just seemed like very small, and shy, and polite, and he’s very gentle and lovely,” the 5-foot-10-inch actress said during an interview with Bullet back in 2014.

While others may find his height quite fascinating, it is just something that Driver has had to get use to over time.

“I honestly just look the way I look and it’s difficult to blend in because I’m tall and I look strange,” he revealed to British GQ in 2017.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation

Will the tallest man win the Oscar for Actor in a Supporting Role during tonight’s award show? If only it were that easy!

Adam Driver is (surprisingly) only one inch taller than three of the other men vying for the trophy — Green Book’s Mahershala Ali, A Star Is Born’s Sam Elliott, and Can You Ever Forgive Me’s Richard E. Grant are all 6 feet 2 inches. However, Vice’s Sam Rockwell is the shortest nominee in the category — he’s just 5 feet 8 inches.