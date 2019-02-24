Who Is Christian Carino, Lady Gaga’s Former Fiance?

Lady Gaga, 32, and Christian Carino, 49, have ended their almost two-year relationship. A source told People Magazine that the split was not dramatic, but rather a mutual departure from the romance.

“It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” the insider said.

As People notes, Carino was not at Gaga’s side when she attended the Grammy Awards a couple weeks ago. She also didn’t thank him when she won an award for “Shallow,” for her work in Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born. That raised suspicion that the two had called it quits. Fans also noticed that Gaga didn’t wear her engagement ring that night.

Carino is Lady Gaga’s talent agent, but as Harper’s Bazaar reports, there’s no word yet on whether she’ll continue to be his client now that they’re no longer dating.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the two were first spotted looking very amorous in February 2017, around the time that the singer was preparing to perform at that year’s Super Bowl. Later that month, they attended the Interscope Records Grammys afterparty together. The two also celebrated her birthday together that March.

Fast forward to November 2017 — Gaga posted a photo on Instagram, in which she rocked a huge pink diamond ring. That stirred up rumors that they’d gotten engaged, but the singer only confirmed the engagement during an emotional speech at ELLE’s 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration in Beverly Hills. Lady Gaga was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney.

Now that they’ve split up, insider details about the relationship are coming out. Someone from Carino’s camp told People that their inner circle did not believe that the two would not last.

“Their friends knew they weren’t going to work out in the long run,” the source said. “It always seemed Christian was more into the relationship than Gaga was.”

This isn’t the first time that Carino has dated someone who’s in the public eye. According to Harper’s Bazaar, he was previously in a relationship with actress Lauren Cohan, who is best known for her role on AMC’s The Walking Dead.

Carino became known for sharing heartwarming photos of Gaga on his Instagram page, which, at the time of writing, have not been deleted.

Cosmopolitan Magazine reports that he’s been married before, and has one daughter from that relationship. According to the report, he was also romantically linked to actress Amber Heard.

The news of Gaga’s split from Carino has stirred up speculation that she and her A Star Is Born co-star might be in love, The Daily Mail notes. Cooper is currently in a relationship with model Irina Shayk.