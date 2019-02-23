Watch Sevilla FC Vs. FC Barcelona Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch La Liga Match Live Online

A fatigued FC Barcelona squad travels to face Sevilla FC, who sit fourth in La Liga, to open their toughest stretch of fixtures so far this season.

A possibly fatigued Barcelona side, who uncharacteristically have just one win in their last five matches with four draws, per Soccerway, begin the most difficult stretch of fixtures so far this season when they travel to Andalusia to take on the fourth-place side in La Liga, Sevilla FC. The Andalusians will be looking to take advantage of the La Liga leaders’ recent struggles to consolidate their grip on a UEFA Champions League qualification slot, in the featured match of the La Liga Round 25, a game that will live stream from Seville.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Sevilla FC vs. FC Barcelona Round 25 La Liga Saturday match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 4:15 p.m. Central European Time on Saturday, February 23, at the 43,883-seat Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville, Andalusia, Spain.

In the United States, that start time will be 10:15 a.m. ET, 7:15 a.m. PT. Fans in China can log in to the live stream at 11:15 p.m. on Saturday night, China Standard Time, while in the Republic of Indonesia, the game starts at 10:15 p.m. Western Indonesian Time, 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, Eastern Time. In the United Kingdom, kickoff is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. GMT.

Barca are coming off an uninspiring, goalless stalemate on Tuesday in the Champions League against Olympique Lyonnais, the third-place team in the French top flight, as ESPN reported. And immediately after facing Sevilla, Barcelona face back-to-back El Clasico matchups, first taking on arch-rivals Real Madrid in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal on Wednesday. That game will be decisive, as the two sides each take a single goal into the game.

A second El Clasico follows just three days later, this time in La Liga. Los Blancos, who now trail Barcelona by nine points on the La Liga table, per Sky Sports, will be determined to narrow that gap.

Just 11 days later, Barcelona face another decisive game when they face Lyon again in the Champions League Round of 16.

“I don’t know what to tell you. Sometimes results mean something as there are difficulties but it depends how you play,” said Barcelona Coach Ernesto Valverde on Friday, as quoted by Be Soccer. “You might not win as you don’t create chances, or you might dominate and not take your chances. Against Lyon we were creating chances but didn’t convert them into goals.”

Wissam Ben Yedder of Sevilla is sixth in La Liga with 11 goals. Paolo Bruno / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Sevilla FC vs. FC Barcelona clash, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

Here’s how fans can watch the game on La Liga’s Matchday 25 stream live for free without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, allowing fans of the Spanish league to watch the Rojiblancos vs. Blaugrana match live stream for free.

Another way to stream the Saturday match in countries around the world will be via Facebook Live, which offers a free stream on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Sunday match. In Italy, the Sevilla-Barcelona La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Connect Indonesia will carry a live stream of the La Liga match.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may also offer a live stream of Sevilla FC vs. FC Barcelona, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.

In the United Kingdom, there will be no live stream offered. But fans can likely access the live stream through another provider listed here by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by the tech site CNET.