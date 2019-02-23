‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Ariana Madix And Tom Sandoval Are Officially Homeowners

It's time for a house where the air conditioner and microwave can run at the same time.

Major congratulations are in order for Vanderpump Rules “it” couple Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. The longtime couple has just closed on their first house together, as reported by Bravo. The SUR bartenders were featured in an Instagram post by Redesign Real Estate and Design, who the couple chose to help them in their home buying journey.

In the new post from the real estate company, broker Douglas McFarland noted that he has been friends with Tom since grade school and was happy to help him and Ariana find their first home. It’s not known at this time where their house is located specifically in Los Angeles, but that is where their realtor is located.

Douglas shared two photos in the post, one which featured the couple standing outside their new home in front of the “sold” sign. The house is two stories and features white siding with black trim and black windows. The design is very modern, with an interior that would make anyone jealous.

The second photo is from inside the couple’s new kitchen, which features marble-looking white countertops with stunning white cabinets to match. Two oversized white pendant lamps with gold lining hang above the island and the kitchen also features white subway tile and wide planked flooring.

Ariana and Tom have not shared photos of their new home on their respective Instagrams at this time, but Ariana did share on Twitter that she had a crazy week after a fan noted she bought a house and appeared on Family Feud with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

For years, the couple has been asked on social media and during the filming of Vanderpump Rules why they had stayed in Tom’s old apartment for so long, especially since he once shared it with longtime girlfriend Kristen Doute. Ariana and Tom routinely said that they were staying in the crummy apartment to save money to inevitably buy a house and their smart plan has finally paid off.

The new home will not be featured on this season of Vanderpump Rules since filming has been completed for months now. Fans are hoping to see the stunning house on Season 8 when Bravo inevitably gives next season the thumbs up.

To see more from Tom, Ariana, and their co-stars Scheana Shay, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Schwartz, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, and Stassi Schroeder, catch Vanderpump Rules every Monday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.