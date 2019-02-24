Who is Joanne Tucker, Adam Driver’s Wife?

This year, Adam Driver was nominated for his very first Academy Award, Actor in a Supporting Role, for playing Detective Flip Zimmerman in the Spike Lee-directed film BlacKkKlansman. But if he were to give out a trophy to the best supporter in his personal life, the hands-down winner would be his wife, Joanne Tucker.

The 35-year-old actor — whose star started rising after being cast as Adam Sackler in the HBO series Girls in 2012 — has been wed to fellow thespian Tucker for five years, but they have both been notoriously private about their relationship.

After a stint in the Marines, Driver began studying acting at Juilliard in New York City in the mid-2000s, which is where he first met and began dating Tucker. In 2009, he told Broadway Buzz that the Dalton graduate helped refine him by teaching him about Gouda cheese, and how “you shouldn’t talk with your mouth full and spit on the sidewalk.” In return, he taught her that Rolling Stone magazine “could be interesting and entertaining.”

According to Us Weekly, Driver and Tucker tied the knot during a destination wedding on June 22, 2013. His Girls co-star Lena Dunham was one of the reported guests. At the time, one of the magazine’s sources said that the duo was “very sweet together,” and “very comfortable and in love.”

AITAF founders Adam Driver & Joanne Tucker are on a train bound for DC. AITAF will perform at @WRBethesda at noon. pic.twitter.com/QAmbtskvGE — AITAF (@AITAF) May 19, 2014

“They both love theater and the arts. She respects him so much… Everyone on [Girls] is very happy for them,” said a second insider.

Tucker has had roles on the television programs Girls and Billions, and in films such as Zero Days, Listen Up Philip, Gayby, I’m Coming Over, After You Left, and Loft. Additionally, she has done voice-over work for two notable Ken Burns documentaries, Prohibition and The Roosevelts: An Intimate History.

She is also a theater star and has appeared on off-Broadway and regional stages in productions of Tigers Be Still, The Cherry Orchard, Habit, Oedipus after Colonus, Little Doc, and Theater of War.

Together, Driver and Tucker co-founded the nonprofit Arts in the Armed Forces, which “brings high-quality arts programming to active duty service members, veterans, military support staff, and their families around the world free of charge.” Tucker serves as the organization’s Artistic Director.

The low-key couple lives in trendy Brooklyn, New York; are the proud owners of a rescue dog, a pit mix named Moose; and, if the rumors are true, are the parents of a 2-year-old son.

In November of 2018, Page Six reported about the supposed child after insiders told the website that they’ve seen posts on Tucker’s sisters’ private social media pages that have led them to make that conclusion. Driver has also given interviews in which he has slipped up and referred to a child, but then tried to cover it up.