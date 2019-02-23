Bear Grylls May Face Fine For Boiling Frog With Derek Hough

Bear Grylls could face a fine after he killed, gutted, and boiled a frog two years ago in a Bulgarian protected national, according to People.

Grylls traveled to Bulgaria with Dancing with the Stars alum Derek Hough in 2017 for an episode of his reality series, Running Wild with Bear Grylls.

The two hiked through the Rila mountains, where they killed the wild frog for dinner. The “Rila Mountains are an important nature preservation site and a protected territory with 4 reserves (Central Rila Reserve, Parangalitsa Reserve, Skakavitsa Reserve and Ibar Reserve) within its territory and the Rila Monastery Nature Park,” according to Hiking Guide Bulgaria.

Grylls, Hough, and the production companies could encounter fines for what happened in the park during filming.

“It is evident from the film material that during the shooting there were breaches to the regulations and rules of conduct in protected areas: entering and swimming in the water basin of the Karakashevo lake, lighting a fire, and catching and killing an animal,” Bulgaria’s environment ministry said in a statement obtained by The Guardian.

Department officials are contemplating fining te both men between €250 and €2,500, according to CNN, while the Bear Grylls Ventures and Electus production companies could be fined between €500 and €5,000.

“We are confident that we had the necessary guidance and permits to film Bear Grylls: Running Wild in Bulgaria,” a spokesperson for Electus said.

A representative for Hough had no comment. A representative for Grylls and his production company did not immediately respond to People’s request for comment.

People reached out to Bulgaria’s Ministry of Environment and Water for comment, as well as National Geographic.

Hough is not the only celebrity that has joined Grylls abroad in the great outdoors. Former traveling companions include Courteney Cox, Kate Hudson, Kate Winslet, Channing Tatum, Zac Efron, and President Barack Obama.

Before Hough appeared on the show by himself, he and youngest sister and fellow DWTS alum Julianne Hough went traveling with Grylls on the African savanna, where she ate animal feces and skirt snakes.

“There are not many girls I know who would squeeze the juice from elephant dung and drink it,” Grylls said about Julianne Hough.

“The scariest and hardest part was probably eating and drinking the elephant dung and the caterpillars, not to mention the snake that was right next to us as we were belly crawling next to it. There were a few moments … actually all of the moments were not scary, but thrilling. But, for me at least, it was like, the more I’m committed, the less afraid I’m going to be, so I might as well just go for it.”

Grylls understands his role out in the wilderness, as he said that the pressure is on him to keep the celebrities alive. Despite the uncomfortable conditions, they have fun. Grylls said that despite their nerves, by the end, they earn a sense of pride and confidence over having survived the ordeal.

“I always promise, I’ll deliver you alive, but you will have a few scrapes. But the girls often really embrace that.”