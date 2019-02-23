‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Joins Husband Chris Ivery For His Sportswear Launch

But Pompeo's husband confesses he stopped watching 'Grey's Anatomy' seasons ago.

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo was on hand for the launch of husband Chris Ivery’s sportswear line, STLA, which is a modernized version of the Italian sportswear label Sergio Tacchini. The couple attended a party to celebrate the STLA Pop Up shop in Los Angeles along with friends from the fashion industry, the music world, and, of course, the Grey’s Anatomy cast.

The Hollywood Reporter says that the couple hosted notable guests like Andrea Lieberman, retired pro basketball player Norm Nixon, Debbie Allen, Retta Sirleaf, designer June Ambrose, Justin Chambers, and Pusha T, who also performed for the party.

Ivery explains that he fell in love with the Sergio Tacchini brand — named for the Italian tennis great in 1966 — as a kid growing up in Brooklyn, New York, but as time went on, it was harder to find.

“As I got older, I was seeking it out and I was buying the brand from London. That was literally the only place I could get it.”

Pompeo encouraged him to reach out to the people at Sergio Tacchini with the idea of rebranding the designs with a new unisex label made in the U.S. and STLA was born.

Exclusive: Ellen Pompeo's husband Chris Ivery stopped watching #GreysAnatomy seasons ago! https://t.co/QY4DguUOic — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 22, 2019

Pompeo expressed great pride that her husband switched careers at age 50, and is putting so many of his own ideas into the rebrand using sustainable materials, even in the packaging.

“There’s no plastic in the packaging and they’re recycled boxes. We’re getting there.”

But while Ivery likes to be as supportive of Pompeo as she is of him, he admits that he stopped watching Grey’s Anatomy seasons ago, says Us Weekly. Ivery says he stopped watching the popular drama not because he doesn’t like the show, but because watching the love scenes got awkward because he knows the other people involved.

Ivery explains that he used to watch the show a lot, but after the character of Meredith Grey got a lover [Giacomo Gianniotti], and it was all got to be too much, and more than a little bit awkward, especially in social situations.

“He’s a great guy. I actually like him. And to be honest, I haven’t watched those scenes because I feel like it can be awkward.”

Though Ivery is no longer a Grey’s Anatomy regular, he still says he’s his wife’s biggest fan, and she is his.

The two married in 2007 and have three children, Stella, 9, Sienna, 4, and Eli, 2.