Alabama Editor Who Penned ‘Klan Needs To Ride Again’ Editorial Quits Paper To ‘Drink Beer And Sex Young Women’

Goodloe Sutton, who has a long history of authoring racist and sexist editorials for the Alabama newspaper who edited, has turned the paper over to a black woman.

Last week, the editor of a small-town Alabama newspaper drew national headlines for a shocking editorial he penned for The Democrat-Reporter in Linden, Alabama, in which he called for the Ku Klux Klan to “ride again,” as Inquisitr reported.

But on Friday, the editor — Goodloe Sutton — who has a lengthy history of authoring racist, sexist, and anti-Semitic editorials, according to The Alabama Political Reporter, announced that he had stepped down from his post and handed the editorial reins to Elecia R. Dexter, 46, who is a black woman.

Sutton has owned and edited The Democrat-Reporter for about 50 years, in the town with a population of just over 2,000, per Suburban Stats. He will retain ownership of the 140-year-old local paper, but Dexter will “handle everything else,” the new editor told NBC News.

In an interview with The Alabama Political Reporter, Sutton comfirmed that he would no longer be involved in the paper’s operations, saying that instead, he would “be a dead beat — an out-of-work dead beat.”

“I’m going to drink beer and sex young women. I am not going to do anything with it,” the 79-year-old Sutton told APR, referring to his plans for the paper.

Sutton, however, never apologized for publishing the “Klan needs to ride again” editorial. In fact, on Thursday — the same day that Sutton said he actually resigned his editor’s job — he published several letters to the editor on the paper’s front page praising the “Klan” editorial, including a letter from a writer claiming to be an actual member of the Ku Klux Klan, according to a Montgomery Advertiser report.

Sutton had previously been widely respected for his paper’s crusading local journalism, and in 2007 was inducted into the University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Communication Hall of Fame. Sutton is a graduate of that school, but after he published the February 14 “Klan” editorial and made subsequent comments in which he called for Klan members to “hang” Democratic politicians, the university stripped Sutton of the Hall of Fame honor, according to an Advertiser report.

In 2016, Sutton published an editorial headlined, “Need cotton pickers,” which APR posted online this week. In the editorial, Sutton opined that “Jews in America” opposed the election of Donald Trump because “maybe the establishment has some Jews in it who don’t want any changes in the laws governing money changing.”

In a 2013 editorial, also reposted by APR, Sutton wrote, “Slavery was a good lesson for the Jews. They didn’t act right, so God punished them by letting others conquer and enslave them.” He also wrote that “black people were banished into the wilderness of Africa because God hated them,” and falsely claimed that African languages contained no word for “love” but did contain seven words describing “how to kill an unborn baby.”