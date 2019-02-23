Video Of A Somber And Sad Looking R. Kelly As He Turns Himself In On Sexual Abuse Charges

After being hit with 10 counts of sexual abuse, R. Kelly has turned himself over to police.

After being charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse earlier in the day on Friday, R&B singer R. Kelly turned himself in. On Friday evening, the singer went to a Chicago police station and surrendered to them after an arrest warrant had been placed to get him off the streets. As reported by The Inquisitr, R. Kelly had been charged with the sexual abuse of four girls with at least three of them known to be minors.

TMZ reported late on Friday evening that R. Kelly went to the police station to turn himself in instead of waiting for the cops to come and arrest him. Video was captured of the singer as he exited the vehicle and walked toward the station.

Early on Friday morning, Chicago prosecutors dealt out 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse to the singer. Nine of the 10 counts brought against R. Kelly involved alleged victims who ranged in age from 13- to 16-years-old.

In all of those charges, there are four alleged victims and one of them alone is the subject of four of the counts brought against R. Kelly.

As expected, R. Kelly didn’t say much at all as he solemnly walked through a crowd of officers, fans, and reporters who were at the station. One reporter asked him what he wanted to say to his fans, but the singer said absolutely nothing as he made his way through the horde of people and flashing cameras.

Complex reported that attorney Michael Avenatti believes R. Kelly can’t possibly come back from these charges that have been brought against him. Avenatti is the person who gave prosecutors a VHS tape which reportedly showed R. Kelly having sex with an underage girl, and it was all part of a 10-month investigation he had been working on.

Avenatti said that he did all of this work on his own and wanted no pay for the investigation.

“I’m not charging anything for the work that I’ve done because this is an outrageous case and it’s an outrageous abuse of power, targeting some of the most vulnerable people in our society. Mainly young African American girls, many of whom are from the inner city. And I’ve been very moved by it because I have two daughters on my own, 14 and 16, and as a father and listening to some of these parents describe what has transpired and some of these victims, I was outraged by it.”

As the day went on, more and more women came out with claims that they were victims of sexual abuse from R. Kelly. At the same time, his ex-wife decided to go after him for close to $200,000 in back child support that she says he failed to pay.

R. Kelly's Ex-Wife Goes After Him for Nearly $200k in Back Child Support https://t.co/k3euG5o9ZO — TMZ (@TMZ) February 23, 2019

Michael Avenatti believes that the 2008 trial of R. Kelly, which saw him found not guilty, was one that included threats and payoffs for the verdict. This time, he is making sure that nothing gets in the way of justice, and if found guilty, the singer could face a lot of time in prison.