‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Reveals If Her Boyfriend Would Be A Good ‘Father Figure’ For Her Girls

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus recently started dating a new man named John. The two have been dealing with a long-distance relationship as she lives in Florida and he lives in New York. Despite the distance, the two have managed to spend a good deal of time together, and in a recent interview with InTouch Weekly, Briana revealed what her daughters think of John and whether or not she thinks he would be a good “father figure.”

Although he has been on the show, Briana tries to keep her relationship relatively private, but she does share photos on social media from time to time. Recently, fans took notice when she shared a photo to Twitter of a painting. It turns out that her boyfriend had that painting done for her.

Briana opened up about it in the interview saying, “He recently got an artist to put together a painting of Stella and I, and his note attached to it literally melted my heart.”

She revealed that her boyfriend is “sweet and thoughtful,” and considering he got her such a thoughtful and sincere gift, it makes sense that she would use those words to describe him.

Briana has two daughters, both from previous relationships. Briana was introduced to viewers on 16 and Pregnant where she found out she was pregnant with her daughter Nova. She shared her story on the short-lived Teen Mom 3. MTV later brought her on as a fifth cast member to Teen Mom 2. At the time, Briana was pregnant with her second child to another man. Now, Briana shares her life, which includes her daughters Nova and Stella, on the hit show.

Briana revealed that her daughters like her new boyfriend. While the couple is taking things slow, Briana did reveal that she thinks John would make a “great father figure” for her daughters.

She told the site, “There is also no rush on that either. I just want the girls and him to continue to get to know each other.”

Fans are excited to see Briana in a happy relationship. Her previous relationship with Javi Marroquin played out on Teen Mom 2 and it caused a lot of drama for the mom-of-two with Javi’s ex-wife and fellow cast mate Kailyn Lowry. Briana can leave that drama behind her though as Javi has moved on and so has Briana.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing new episodes on MTV. Fans can catch up with Briana DeJesus and her family Monday nights.