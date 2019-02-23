Jussie Smollett Sent A Text Saying ‘Might Need Your Help On The Low’ To Abel Osundairo Prior To Attack

Four days before the staged attack, Jussie Smollett asked Abel Osundairo if they could discuss plans for the hoax face to face.

Further details continue to emerge regarding the complicated mess that is the Jussie Smollett case. Most of the nation now knows that the Empire actor allegedly faked his own hate crime by hiring men to attack him. As law enforcement releases more threads from Smollett’s past texting conversations, the actor is looking worse than ever.

It’s clear that he allegedly put time and thought into staging his attack, wanting to make sure every detail was planned just right. On January 25, he sent Abel Osundairo a text requesting his help and asking to meet up face-to-face to discuss plans, according to Jezebel.

Smollett was able to persuade Osundairo to get on board with his plan by promising him a heap of cash. When he wasn’t sure if one fake attacker would be convincing enough, he decided to bring another man into the scheme. He sent Osundairo a text saying, “Might need your help on the low. You around to meet up and talk face to face?”

Following that message, Osundairo and Smollett met up in person and decided to bring Osundairo’s older brother, Ola, on board. He then gave them $100 to purchase the supplies necessary to disguise themselves for the staged attack. The brothers then went to a local store where they bought ski masks and red hats similar to the infamous “Make America Great Again” hats. Video surveillance footage shows the men purchasing these items on the morning of the day the hoax was to take place. Smollett also gave the brothers a $3,500 check, with the word “training” written on the memo line. He reportedly instructed the brothers to rough him up, but to not hurt him too badly.

Jussie Smollett is getting ripped on social media over his alleged hoax https://t.co/OyP9eBriXz pic.twitter.com/DDtlBuaWEr — Page Six (@PageSix) February 23, 2019

Many are wondering how a man who has a career as an actor could have made so many obvious mistakes in covering his tracks. Smollett not only failed to turn over his phone to police, but he waited before calling them. When they entered his apartment building, he even asked them to turn their body cameras off. The Chicago Police Department were suspicious of the attack from the beginning, with many details simply not adding up. Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was admittedly furious about the wild goose chase Smollett allegedly led them all on, according to NBC News.