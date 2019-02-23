Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson To Put Aside Differences For Baby True, Despite Split

On Sunday night, Tristan Thompson was discovered at a house party cheating on girlfriend Khloe Kardashian with a close friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan: youngest sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

It’s not the first time the basketball star has cheated on Khloe, but this time it was to be the last time. Following the discovery, Khloe decided to finally kick Thompson to the curb in what has become an incredibly public breakup.

Unfortunately, it’s not quite as easy as breaking up and never having to see or speak to the person ever again like most people would prefer. The couple share 10-month-old daughter True, and have reportedly decided they are going to remain civil so that they can co-parent their daughter, according to Metro UK.

“She’s very good at compartmentalizing and at the end of the day, she wants True to have a happy relationship with both of her parents,” an unnamed source close to Khloe told People. “She’s not one to seek revenge or hold onto negativity.”

At the same time, Khloe has no interest in having Thompson remain a part of her life in any way, only hoping to give her daughter as normal an upbringing as possible.

So far, Khloe has already scrubbed her Instagram account clean of all trace of Thompson, although he hasn’t yet returned the favor. Khloe’s sister, Kylie, has also kicked Woods out of her home, and, according to a previous report by The Inquisitr, has also offered to pay her $10 million to leave her company, Kylie Cosmetics.

Most of the Kardashians have unfollowed Woods on Instagram as well.

Insiders who know Khloe are hoping that this latest scandal surrounding her ex-boyfriend will finally allow her to move on with her life, even if she has to keep Thompson in it for the sake of her daughter.

The first scandal hit just days before Khloe gave birth to baby True in April of 2018. At the time, Khloe decided to forgive Thompson and continue their relationship. But it’s been less than a year and Thompson is at it again.

Those close to Khloe believe that the only reason she wanted to stay with Thompson in the first place after he first cheated was because she wanted to give True a normal childhood with two parents. Now that she has finally called it quits, she still wants the best for her daughter in terms of a family life.