Kendall Jenner Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Goes Braless Under Sheer-Paneled Suit On Instagram

Kendall Jenner walked the runway for Versace’s autumn/winter 2019 collection, and the results were risque. She sported a black suit and leggings combo, and although that would seem conservative normally, it was anything but. The British Vogue Instagram photo shows her in a black suit with sheer paneling with black lace accents. These panels left her chest exposed, while the suit was further accessorized with a couple of gold pins and a bag that wrapped around her right arm. The leggings had large diamond-shaped cutouts with lace accents, and she also held a handbag in her right hand. Her hair was parted down the middle and pulled back, as she sported a jeweled hair clip.

Meanwhile, Jenner is keeping her fans updated on her personal Instagram page. Her newest post shows her wearing an all-white outfit, consisting of a white long-sleeved button-up top that was tucked into high-waisted white jeans. She also wore black boots, sunglasses and a colorful scarf on her head.

Prior to that, Kendall shared a snap of herself wearing a black Calvin Klein sports bra, as she announced that she’ll be part of their new ad campaign. Jenner looked casual yet chic, combining the bra with a pair of high-waisted blue jeans while leaning against a bathtub on the floor.

Plus, Kardashian fans have been hearing all about Stormi’s extravagant 1st birthday party. Kendall even noted to Jimmy Fallon that she asked Kylie, “You know she’s 1? I don’t know if she’s going to remember this! I love you for the effort, though.”

Jenner unfortunately missed the event however, but that’s not to say that she missed out on all of the action, detailed Pop Sugar.

“My mom FaceTimed me right before everyone got there, and I was literally on FaceTime for — I’m not kidding — 45 minutes to an hour. There was so much stuff she had to show me. It was crazy.”

Kendall missed the party because she was busy working at the New York Fashion Show, which lasted between February 8 through February 16. During the week, the model attended the Tiffany & Co. exhibition in a striking all-black outfit with large, black gloves.

The sheer suit wasn’t from the New York Fashion Week, however, as it was showcased during Milan Fashion Week, according to Pop Sugar. In Milan, Jenner was also spotted at the Stuart Weitzman event wearing a light tan and orange suit dress with black stockings and tan, pointed-toe heels with black gloves.