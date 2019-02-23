WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Is Extremely Angry At The Undertaker Over Starrcast II Appearance

The boss was not very happy with 'The Deadman.'

There has been quite a bit of confusion and a feeling of unknowing with wrestling fans lately as they wonder just what is going on with The Undertaker. He’s not scheduled for a match at WrestleMania 35. The legend hasn’t been seen or mentioned on WWE television since November. Now, he’s appearing at the Starrcast II event later this year and Vince McMahon is reportedly very angry over his former champion doing it.

A little over a week ago, Sports Illustrated reported that The Undertaker may still make an appearance of some sort at WrestleMania 35 in early April. That whole thing is still up in the air, but Taker is indeed scheduled for a wrestling event this spring, but it isn’t for WWE.

The Undertaker is going to appear at the Starrcast II wrestling convention, which is taking place in Las Vegas on May 25, 2019. This event is taking place on the same day and in the same city as All Elite Wrestling’s Double or Nothing event, but they are not officially connected.

Even though Starrcast II is not an AEW event, Vince McMahon was reportedly not very happy with The Undertaker being booked for an appearance at it. As a matter of fact, the WWE chairman was said to be extremely angry and quite furious over the whole thing.

When speaking about the event, Starrcast founder Conrad Thompson made it clear that it is not an AEW production. He said they have wrestlers appearing from all over the world and that it is for all wrestling fans and not just fans of All Elite Wrestling.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling Inc., Vince McMahon was still not pleased with the whole thing. Dave Meltzer states that Vince still believes Starrcast and AEW are strictly related and that The Undertaker is appearing for All Elite Wrestling.

Conrad Thompson said he was happy with those signed for Starrcast, and save for a few names, he got everyone signed that he wanted. The Undertaker is booked for the event on May 25, but Starrcast runs the entire weekend from May 23-26.

The Undertaker is one of the biggest wrestling legends of all time, in the realm of WWE as well as outside of it. It’s almost a sure thing that his in-ring career is over, but nothing definite has ever been said to confirm that whole idea. With him no longer being an active in-ring competitor, it’s not surprising that he is taking bookings, but his scheduled appearance for Starrcast II is simply not sitting well with Vince McMahon.