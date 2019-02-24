Lady Gaga’s Net Worth Is Estimated At $300 Million

Lady Gaga could win the award for Best Actress at the Academy Awards on Sunday. If she does, it will be the cherry on top of a career that has seen her become an icon in the entertainment industry. Her impact on the music industry since the debut of her first album, The Fame, just over a decade ago likely can’t be quantified, but we can put a number on how wealthy it has made her.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, is worth $300 million. She has earned most of that through sales of her music. They write that she earned $80 million from music sales in 2012 and in an “average year” she can earn $40 million. Thanks to her millions of adoring fans, her tours are also successful.

As AOL reports, her “Monster’s Ball Tour” from 2009 to 2011 grossed $227.4 million. Although her Artpop album is considered one of her less popular bodies of work, the tour that she did to support that album earned $257.1 million.

Besides her musical catalog, Gaga has additional assets which help to bolster her wealth. According to Know Net Worth, she owns property in Malibu, California, which is worth about $22 million. Vogue reports that the home features a riding arena for her horse, Arabella, a rose garden, a room filled with her collection of designer clothes, her collection of art by renowned contemporary artist George Condo, and a sprawling view of the Pacific. The “Beautiful, Dirty, Rich” singer also owns a mansion in Scotland that’s valued at $12 million.

Even if doesn’t win the Oscar for Best Actress, she has already made history. As ABC News notes, she’s the first performer to be nominated for an Academy Award in that category with a simultaneous nomination for Best Song for “Shallow.” She’s nominated in that category alongside the songs co-writers, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt. She has previously been nominated for Best Song for “Til It Happens to You,” which was written for the documentary The Hunting Ground

Lady Gaga has previously talked about what the prospect of winning an Academy Award means to her. She told The Los Angeles Times that she remembers watching them with her family when she was a child, so Sunday will be a full-circle moment for her.

“There’s really no award that is more esteemed than the Oscar in acting, and for music, it is also extremely special,” she said. “Watching the award shows, I used to cry with them. It was always like I felt like I was them, even though I wasn’t there.”