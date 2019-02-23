More Women Come Forward To Share Stories Of R. Kelly Abuse

Two women say they were only in their teens when they were targeted by R. Kelly at a concert.

Today the many women who were alleged victims to R. Kelly’s past egregious actions, have a taste of justice. The singer was officially charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. At least three of his victims were minors, with one being only 13-years-old. He surrendered to law enforcement on Friday and is expected to appear in bond court on Saturday.

At this point, the entire nation has been made well aware that Kelly was not the person he portrayed himself to be. A scathing documentary entitled Surviving R. Kelly revealed years of abuse. Following the documentary, other women have found the strength to come forward to share their own stories of abuse at Kelly’s hands. Two women named Latresa Scaff and Rochelle Washington say that they were among Kelly’s many underage victims, according to Jezebel.

Scaff and Washington say they were only 15- and 16-years-old respectively when Kelly spotted them at a 1995 concert in Maryland. He invited the two young fans to accompany him to his hotel room. When they entered the room, Kelly was already undressed. He tried to persuade the girls to have sex with him, but Washington refused and left the room. Meanwhile, Scaff agreed, though she was heavily intoxicated and under the influence of drugs that had been given to her at the after-party. She was not able to legally give consent.

At a press conference, Scaff said she is speaking out about the pain Kelly caused her to encourage others to come forward as well. Law enforcement already has video evidence of Kelly’s past crimes, though there are likely many other instances of abuse that are undocumented. Scaff believes there are more victims out there that have yet to make a statement.

“I am speaking out because I want to encourage other victims who I know must be out there to come forward as well. I want justice for anyone who is a victim of R. Kelly.”

Michael Avenatti, an attorney for the case, is relieved that Kelly’s day of reckoning has finally come. According to The Chicago Sun Times, he said that this is a day of justice that is long overdue.