UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Shares Bedroom Photo Wearing Pink Corset Bodysuit On Instagram

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste shared a new Instagram photo with her fans, and so far it’s received over 11,700 likes. And it’s no wonder, as Arianny posed in a pink corset bodysuit while holding a white rose in her right hand. She wore her hair down in loose waves, as she was photographed sitting in the middle of a bed with a white canopy.

Previously, Celeste shared a photo from a Pretty Little Thing store opening event, where she showed up in a chic outfit consisting of a sparkly bandeau crop top and what looks like leather pants. She infused a bright pop of color with a hot pink jacket and shoes. Arianny also accessorized with a black handbag. She wore her hair down, which she straightened for the occasion.

And three days ago, she revealed that she was at Playa Tamarindo in Costa Rica with a series of bikini photos that showed off her derriere. She posed next to a wall, while the backdrop was of a scenic view with a lawn, palm trees, and an ocean. The string bikini appeared to be a periwinkle color, and she added some flair by holding colorful flowers in her left hand.

Previously, Celeste opened up to 411 Mania about her role in the UFC since 2006 and some of her personal life. She mentioned that seeing the sport grow over the last decade “makes me really proud.”

“This company has worked so hard to get where it is today. I’m very happy and proud to be a part of it – we’ve grown together and the support I’ve received has been unbelievable.”

Plus, she talked about her dogs.

“Aww… My two boys, Bentley and Enzo! They are complete opposites. One is super spunky, while the other is kind of timid and weird, almost cat like. They are the loves of my life – my babies… until I have real ones (ha!). They are super, super spoiled,” she said.

In addition, Arianny noted that one of her favorite vacation spots is Hawaii. And although that’s not where she is now, she seems to enjoy tropical spots with plenty of sun where she doesn’t need an excuse to bust out in a bikini.

Celeste has been sharing a ton of stories with her fans, including a workout session where she sported an all-lavendar outfit, including a sports bra and high-waisted leggings. She used weights and tension bands to complete a series of workouts.