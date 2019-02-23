Lisa Rinna Says Lisa Vanderpump Is Treated Differently At Bravo Because Of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Success

The 'Days of Our Lives' actress is letting all her feelings out on her 'RHOBH' costar.

It’s Lisa Vanderpump against the world on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The news broke about Lisa leaving the franchise several months before Season 9 began airing two weeks ago, and the reason behind her departure is playing out in the current episodes. Rumors began swirling that the entire cast, including Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, and Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave, were all no longer friends with Vanderpump due to events that happened during filming.

Everything appears to be revolving around the puppy adoption scandal that involved Kemsley adopting a dog from Vanderpump Dogs which subsequently ended up in a kill shelter. The division between Vanderpump and the rest of the ladies immediately followed, leading the restaurateur to stop showing up for filming. Vanderpump’s refusal to film has costar Rinna angry, to say the least. In a new interview on The Jenny McCarthy Show, the Days of Our Lives actress made accusations against Bravo, saying they are more lenient with Vanderpump not showing up for work because of the success of her spinoff show, Vanderpump Rules.

“She has another show on Bravo. It’s not a fair playing field, I’m sorry, it’s not,” she responded to McCarthy who asked if Vanderpump was treated differently at Bravo.

McCarthy then suggested that maybe she was treated differently because she is one of the OGs of RHOBH, which Rinna claimed was not the case and it was because of Vanderpump Rules and just how huge of a success it was.

When Rinna’s interview hit Twitter, she responded to a clip by tweeting, “I speak my truth and this is my opinion.”

To this day, Vanderpump Rules is one of the biggest successes in Bravo history. Currently, on its seventh season, the spin-off series following the staff of Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant has garnered quite the famous fanbase including Jennifer Lawrence, Martin Scorsese, Chrissy Teigen, Rihanna, Selena Gomez, and Lady Gaga. The show routinely brings in well over a million viewers per episode, much like RHOBH.

Whether Rinna receives any flak for her comments from Bravo remains to be seen, but the network might not appreciate her comments regarding favoritism. Later in the interview with McCarthy, Rinna said people could hate her for her comment and that she didn’t care because it was her opinion.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo. Vanderpump Rules airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. EST.