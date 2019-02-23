Inside Offset’s Relationship With Cardi B And Others Along The Way

While Cardi B made Offset a married man, the rapper has had some bumps before, during, and after their union.

The Migos group member has four children with multiple women in addition to his wife, Cardi. The rapper opened up about his children and his current relationship status on his debut solo album, Father Of 4, on Friday. While all of his children were on his album cover, things haven’t always been a smooth road for the 27-year-old’s blended family.

In September 2018, the drama began to brew between him and his ex, Shya Lamour, via Instagram. According to the BET website, Lamour was upset with Offset for posting a photo with his children’s names, Jordan, 9; Kodi, 3; and Kulture, 6 months, on his face and neck. Lamour instantly noticed that her daughter she shares with the “Bad and Boujee” rapper Kaelea’s name was missing. While Offset fired back, stating that he has tattoos of all of his children, Lamour claims the tattoo of their daughter has her birth date displayed incorrectly on his body.

Offset’s other ex, Oriel Jamie, has also shared issues with the “Motorsport” musician via social media. In December 2018, OK! Magazine reported that the mother of Offset’s child, Kodi, was upset that her son hadn’t met his then-presumed fiancee, Cardi, and took to Snapchat to express her anger.

“Congrats to my son daddy and his step mother whom he has yet to meet,” she wrote. “Hopefully he at least gets an invite to the wedding.”

Justine Watson, the mother of Offset’s first son, Jordan, was vocal about the star’s alleged neglectfulness of their child. In 2017, Watson filed a lawsuit against him in 2017 for reportedly not paying child support. The lawsuit caused Offset to admit to being the father of his son, whom he had when he was 17.

Perhaps the most public relationship the “Walk It Talk It” rapper has is with Cardi, whom he began dating in 2017. The two had a public engagement in October 2017, followed by allegations of Offset’s cheating two months later. The couple later admitted that they had secretly wed in September 2017 and soon had their baby girl Kulture in June 2018. In December 2018, Cardi announced via Instagram that she was divorcing her husband after more allegations of his cheating came to surface. However, the two have been spotted multiple times together and the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is featured on Father Of 4.

Offset recently spoke to Esquire about his relationship with his wife, stating he is letting things flow as the two begin to reconcile their relationship.

“It’s been good,” he said about his marriage. “We’re being more open to each other, raising our baby and taking things slowly.”