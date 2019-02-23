Brody Stevens Dead At 48 From An Apparent Suicide

Comedian and 'The Hangover' star Brody Stevens was found dead in his home.

Brody Stevens, a popular Los Angeles Comedian who starred in films like Due Date, The Hangover, and The Hangover Part II, passed away on Friday, February 22. His cause of death is a suspected suicide by hanging, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Stevens was 48.

At around 1 p.m., police and rescue workers were dispatched to Stevens’ home in Los Angeles. They were responding to a call about a hanging. When they arrived, they discovered Stevens dead in his home, according to The Blast.

“[Stevens was] an inspiring voice who was a friend to many in the comedy community. He pushed creative boundaries and his passion for his work and his love of baseball were contagious. He was beloved by many and will be greatly missed. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time,” reps of Stevens said in a statement, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Stevens was very popular in the local Los Angeles comedy scene, and attracted a lot of attention for his unique, innovative stand-up comedy. One of the staples in his routine was his shout-outs to the “818,” or the San Fernando Valley area. He performed at both small, local clubs, and also participated in large comedy events, like Just for Laughs in Montreal. His final performance took place at West Hollywood’s Comedy Store on Wednesday, less than 48 hours prior to his alleged suicide.

EXCLUSIVE: Comedian Brody Stevens dead of apparent suicide. https://t.co/dzQY5PpvWO — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) February 22, 2019

Alongside his stand-up comedy performances, Stevens acted in a bevy of films, including the first two parts of The Hangover series. Stevens also appeared on several television shows, including Tosh.0, Late Night With Conan O’Brien, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!. His most successful project was his comedy show, Brody Stevens: Enjoy it!, a series both he and Zach Galifianakis started.

Despite his comedic genius, Brody Stevens experienced several mental health issues over the years, which he has shared publicly. Recently, he began spending more time with his mother, who lives in Palm Springs, and he also discussed with friends issues he was having with his medications. Stevens shared with close friends that he had stopped taking his medications because they interfered with his ability to produce comedy.

Since his death was announced, many of Stevens’ peers, including several comedians, posted on social media in response to his death. Some, like Patton Oswald, issued statements about helping those who struggle with depression, like Stevens did.

“If you are depressed or feeling suicidal please please please please please reach out to ANYONE. I never get to see Brody Stevens again I can’t stand this,” Oswald tweeted, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.