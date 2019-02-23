Jennifer Aniston And John Mayer Are Reconnecting

Although some thought 2019 would be the year Jennifer Aniston rekindled a relationship with Brad Pitt, he has her sights set on a different ex.

On February 11, Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 50th birthday. In honor of the milestone, the star threw a lavish birthday party in Los Angeles. The party was packed full of A-list celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres, Reese Witherspoon, Lisa Kudrow and Courtney Cox. There was even a surprise appearance from her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. Many thought Aniston and Pitt might be rekindling their relationship. However, Aniston reportedly has her sights set on a different ex. According to Celebrity Insider, she has recently been getting closer to John Mayer.

Aniston and Mayer were once a couple, dating for about a year in 2009. The relationship ended on a sour note and Mayer reportedly had a lot of regrets. He later called it “one of the worst times” of his life. Nevertheless, the pair have moved on from the past and have now been reconnecting. Days before her birthday party, Aniston and Mayer were spotted hanging out together at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.

Although Mayer has never been married, he’s been in quite a few high-profile relationships. His most well known former partners include Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jessica Simpson, Minka Kelly, and Katy Perry. He was also rumored to have been involved romantically with Taylor Swift when she was just starting out her career in country music.

Exclusive: Jen and John are hanging out again. ????https://t.co/An7aagDhTA — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 21, 2019

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston has been married and divorced twice. Her famous marriage to Brad Pitt ended in what was one of the most heavily talked about celebrity divorces of all time. The turmoil began when Pitt met actress Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The two quickly connected and rumors of infidelity quickly spread. Pitt divorced Aniston in 2005 after a five year marriage. He later married Jolie with whom he has six children.

Pitt has recently apologized to Aniston for his wrongdoings in their marriage and how he handled the situation. A source close to Pitt claims that Aniston was able to forgive him and move on, according to The Independent.

“He’s been determined to apologize for everything he put her through and that’s exactly what he did. It was the most intimate conversation Brad and Jen have ever had.”

Aniston has a trend of remaining on positive terms with all of her exes. Although she and ex-husband Justin Theroux divorced in 2017 after a two year marriage, they remain friends. He shared a touching birthday tribute to her on his Instagram page.