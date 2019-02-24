Who Is Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper’s Girlfriend?

A Star Is Born director and actor Bradley Cooper is up for three Oscars at tonight’s Academy Awards ceremony: Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role, and Writing (Adapted Screenplay). He will also be performing the film’s big song, “Shallow,” with co-star Lady Gaga at the event.

The woman who has been by his side, supporting him throughout this whole experience from day one, is his girlfriend of nearly four years, supermodel Irina Shayk.

Cooper and Shayk were first spotted out on a public date in April of 2015; they saw the Broadway musical Finding Neverland together in New York City, reported People. Two years later, on March 21, 2017, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.

But just who is Shayk?

She was born Irina Valerevna Shaykhlislamova in Yemanzhelinsk, Russia, on January 6, 1986. Her father was a coal miner and her mother was a pianist-turned-teacher. She has one older sister, Tatiana.

Earlier this year, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, she told Glamour U.K. that, despite never having read a fashion magazine growing up, she impulsively entered and won a beauty contest when she was 20-years-old.

Shayk’s prize, a modeling contract, took her to Paris. Since then, the 5-foot-10-inch stunner has repped numerous fashion brands in advertising campaigns and on the runway, including Armani Exchange, Burberry, Givenchy, Guess, Intimissimi, La Perla, Lacoste, L’Oreal Paris, Marc Jacobs, Versace, and Victoria’s Secret.

The 33-year-old has been featured on the cover and the inside pages of many fashion magazines all over the world, but it is her Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition appearances that have received the most attention. Shayk was in every issue of the annual magazine between 2007 and 2016, and even earned the highly coveted cover spot in 2011. She was the first Russian model to grace the publication’s front page.

The supermodel turned to acting in 2014, playing Megara, the late wife of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s title character in Zeus. She can also play piano and sing, as she went to music school when she was a child.

Prior to dating Cooper, Shayk was in a five-year relationship with Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo. However, she likes to keep details about her love life confidential.

“I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great — but I think it’s all about personal choice,” Shayk recently said.