Danielle Jonas Shuts Down Rumors She Was Shading Priyanka Chopra In Recent Instagram Post

After a the lavish wedding of Nick Jonas and his now wife Priyanka Chopra just a few months ago, the famous boy band has another reason to celebrate — the birthday of Joe’s fiance star Sophie Turner, which was on Thursday, February 21.

Danielle Jonas, wife of the eldest brother Kevin, took to her Instagram account yesterday to share a sweet message to the birthday girl, though according to E! News, some fans thought the post was low-key throwing major shade at their other sister-in-law Priyanka.

The post contained a photo of the both Danielle and Sophie in loungewear and slippers while embracing in a side hug and smiling widely for the camera, which was accompanied by a message from the mother-of-two wishing Sophie a happy birthday.

“My girls and i are so blessed to have you in our lives, they can’t get enough of their aunt sophie!” Danielle wrote in the note.

At a glance, the post seemed to go over pretty well with Danielle’s 1.3 million followers, who have thus far given it over 120,000 likes, but further inspection of the comments section reveals that some fans were not amused at the sentiment, believing that it instead threw some shade at Nick’s leading lady.

In a comment thread that appears to have since been deleted, two followers pointed out the “lowkey shade” against Priyanka that they saw in the post, though Danielle was quick to shut down the rumor.

People think Danielle Jonas was throwing shade to Priyanka Chopra with this photo, and she's not having it. https://t.co/6QUU6nhRom pic.twitter.com/JdJnUk2eAU — E! News (@enews) February 22, 2019

“Nope,” she responded, followed by the thumbs down emoji.

Danielle continued, saying that she thinks Priyanka is “lovely” and simply wanted to take the time to wish her future sister-in-law a happy birthday.

“I am so over people trying to make a problem,” she concluded.

As E! News noted, rumors of bad blood between Danielle and Priyanka began last November when she was noticeably absent from the Isn’t It Romantic star’s lavish bachelorette party, though Sophie was able to attend. A comment from Danielle on one of the photos from the event however revealed that the first Jonas Brother wife was unable to make it due to moving to a new house, and that she was in fact bummed that she couldn’t be there.

Danielle did, however, curate a congratulatory post to Nick and Priyanka upon their engagement, an, along with her husband and the rest of the Jonas clan, was in attendance of the couple’s wedding at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur last December.