Natalie Roser Shows Off Killer Curves In Yellow Bikini In Instagram Photo From Thailand Trip

Natalie Roser looks good in yellow and she knows it. On Thursday, the Australian fashion model took to her Instagram page to show off her flawless body in a yellow two-piece bikini in a photo she took during a trip to Thailand.

In the photo in question, the Maxim model is donning a two-piece by Ark Swimwear, as a tag on the post indicates, consisting of a straight-cut bikini top with thin straps that go over her shoulders. Her matching bottom sits very low on the model’s hips, helping accentuate her hourglass figure, particularly her toned abs and ample bust.

The 28-year-old is sitting in the sand with her hands behind her as she leans back, in a pose that showcases her upper body and strong legs. Roser has her hair damp, which she is wearing casually swept to the side and down in beach waves that fall onto her back. The model has her lips parted in a seductive way and she looks straight at the camera with an intense gaze that is heightened by her strong brows.

The Miss Universe Australia finalist is wearing brown eyeshadow that matches the tone of her bikini and nude lips, in addition to a sweep of blush to her cheeks.

The post, which Roser shared with her 1 million followers, garnered more than 24,000 likes and more than 280 comments within a day of being posted. Users of the popular social media platform who are fans of the Aussie took to the comments section to note how hot she looks, and to compliment the color on her.

“You do look awfully good in a yellow bikini,” one user chimed in.

“One of the most beautiful in the world. What a dream!” another one offered.

Roser is well-known for her incredible body, but she has opened up about the pressure she has suffered, as well as the lengths she has gone to maintain it. As the Daily Mail has noted, Roser shared that she went off sugar and carbs once, which caused her body to crash.

“I went off sugar and got really confused and felt sick and depressed,” she said. “I cut out all fruits, all carbs, I don’t know what I was doing —it was nuts.”

Since then, she has prioritized getting her health back on track by introducing fitness into her daily routine, and by learning how to eat a proper balanced diet, the report continued.