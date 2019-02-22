MLB Rumors: The Bryce Harper Sweepstakes – What Teams Are Out? What Teams Are Still In?

With all of these rumors floating around, is there even anyone still trying?

Whether you’re a Major League Baseball fan or not, you have probably seen a good bit of the Bryce Harper sweepstakes over the last few weeks. Teams have spoken with him. Others want nothing to do with him. Huge financial figures have been rumored and thrown around. But who is still in? Who is officially out? Let’s check out everything you need to know about landing one of the biggest free agents in MLB history.

It really has been quite the whirlwind the last few months, and it has only picked up in intensity over the last couple of weeks. When Manny Machado signed with the San Diego Padres, it appeared as if one less team would be in the running for Harper, but that hasn’t been the case.

Despite the fact that the Padres offered up $300 million to Machado and he accepted, they’re still in the chase. It wouldn’t be easy for them to swing for the fences with Harper, but it’s not impossible.

All in all, there have been five primary teams in the hunt to sign Bryce Harper throughout this whole ordeal. A couple of them have finally said they’ve had enough and are ready to move on, but three still hope to get his signature on the dotted line.

Washington Nationals – Out

On Friday, Harper’s old team said they have officially “moved on” from Bryce Harper, according to NBC Sports. As a matter of fact, the Nationals say they haven’t heard from the All Star for months and all communication has ceased.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the Nationals offered Harper a 10-year deal worth $300 million last season, but he turned it down.

Exclusive: Nationals managing principal owner Mark Lerner to NBC Sports Washington on Bryce Harper: “We’ve moved on.” Goes on to say: "We really haven't heard from them in a couple months.”https://t.co/JfUBbK4w26 pic.twitter.com/M5v0ZyDUiO — Todd Dybas (@Todd_Dybas) February 22, 2019

San Diego Padres – In

As stated earlier, the Padres have not given up on signing Harper, even though they acquired Machado. It is a bit out of the scope of possibility, but San Diego could manage a way to sign him, even though Harper will demand an even bigger deal.

hard as it is to believe, the padres have not ruled out signing bryce harper, too. ownership will meet tomorrow to see if they can make it 2 for 2 on this winter's mega stars. not seen as a likelihood, but apparently not out of the question, either. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 22, 2019

San Francisco Giants – In

The Giants did meet with Harper within the last couple of weeks, as there has been mutual interest from both sides. San Francisco originally had the idea of signing him to a short-term deal which Harper now doesn’t want, but that has likely changed.

Considering Harper won’t be taking a short-term deal, and the Giants are still in the running, it appears they have given up that idea as well. The Inquisitr reported that it would take some doing, but the Giants are “desperate” for a player like Harper.

Chicago White Sox – Out

The White Sox were said to be the team that would sign either Machado or Harper once one was signed by another team. They lost out on Machado and turned their attention to Harper, but they’ve given up on him too.

Outlet 670 The Score stated that once Machado was off the table, the White Sox bowed out and won’t even bid on him with his high price tag.

Philadelphia Phillies – In

One team that has been in it from the start has been the Phillies, and they have been on the frontrunner for a while. Numerous rumors have had them signing him this week and that week, but nothing official has ever come of them all.

Just last week, a deal with the Phillies was said to be “imminent,” but that was pushed off again. Bryce Harper’s status is still up in the air as he remains an MLB free agent with the season close to starting, but he will sign somewhere. Even with two teams officially out, three are still hoping to land him and it could happen at any time.