Jussie Smollett Feeling ‘Betrayed’ By ‘Organized Law Enforcement Spectacle’

Jussie Smollett has caused waves with the attack he allegedly planned on himself with the help of brothers Abel and Olabinjo Osundairo at the end of January. Following the brutal attack, Smollett reported the crime as a racist and homophobic attack, during which the Osundairo brothers repeatedly shouted “MAGA country,” bit him, and poured bleach on him.

But in the days that followed, police began to suspect that Smollett was actually the instigator of the attack, and that he had hired the brothers to harm him. Just this week, charges were filed against the Empire actor for filing a false police report.

With all the anger aimed at Smollett over his attempt to further his own career by playing the race card, his legal team has issued a statement in his defense, The Root reported.

“Mr. Smollett is a young man of impeccable character and integrity who fiercely and solemnly maintains his innocence and feels betrayed by a system that apparently wants to skip due process and proceed directly to sentencing,” the statement read. “Today we witnessed an organized law enforcement spectacle that has no place in the American legal system.”

The statement further accused law enforcement of denying Smollett the usual “innocent until proven guilty” treatment with the very public fanfare about his case.

Jussie Smollett 'Feels Betrayed,' Legal System 'Wants to Skip Due Process,' Actor's Reps Say https://t.co/RqsGH5E4Mq pic.twitter.com/RM4x64voKk — TheWrap (@TheWrap) February 22, 2019

Chicago PD Superintendent Eddie Johnson responded to Smollett’s alleged planned attack by calling the actor’s actions “shameful,” and blasting him for trying to take advantage of the racial tensions in the country to further his career and fame.

So far, Smollett has staunchly maintained his innocence, denying repeatedly that he had anything to do with the attack. The Osundairo brothers, who he claims viciously attacked him, were not charged with any crimes, and were released after speaking willingly to police. Smollett was officially arrested on Thursday, but released on a $100,000 bond.

If he is found guilty, he could face jail time of up to three years.

Smollett has already returned to the set of Empire, from where he made a public apology about the situation, still stating that he is innocent.

Early rumors indicated that Smollett was trying to get attention after a threatening letter addressed to him on the Empire set was largely ignored by the media, per a previous report by The Inquisitr. Now it appears as though he might actually have sent that letter himself as well, and simply decided to take drastic measures when the stunt didn’t work.

Another report by The Inquisitr suggests that Smollett planned the attack because he is unhappy about his salary on Empire.