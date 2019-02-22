Kourtney Kardashian Honors Late Father Robert Kardashian On What Would Have Been His 75th Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian is remembering her late father Robert on what would have been his 75th birthday.

The mother of three took to her Instagram account earlier today to share a photo and a sweet caption to bonor the late Robert Kardashian. In the throwback photo, Robert and Kourtney stand together at the father, daughter dance. Kardashian looks dapper in a black suit with a white button-up as he wears his dark hair slicked back.

The father of four wears a smile on his face and bears a striking resemblance to his son, Robert Kardashian Jr. Kourtney does not look as thrilled as her father in the photo as she crosses her arms and purses her lips for the camera. She wears her long, dark locks pulled back behind her ears and can also be seen rocking a black dress.

Within just minutes of the post going live, Kardashian has already earned a lot of attention with over 1.3 million plus likes in addition to 4,200 comments. Most of her followers commented on the post to wish Kourt’s late father a happy birthday in heaven while countless others sent their sympathy.

“I don’t think I was even alive when he was but I’m sad he’s not around anymore. He seemed just so kind and genuine ): I wonder how things would’ve been if he was still here,” one fan wrote.

“Happy birthday to your dad. May he forever live in our hearts,” another fan commented.

“You’ll always be Daddy’s little girl. Love this picture,” one more wrote.

Kourt was not the only one who took time to wish her father a happy birthday today. As the Inquisitr previously shared, Kim Kardashian also celebrated her late father’s birthday with another sweet post. In the cute snapshot, Kim and her father both stand together with huge smiles on their faces on Kim’s 16th birthday. In the caption, Kim explains that her dad had surprised her with a car at the time that the photo was taken.

“Happy Birthday dad!!!!! This was my Sweet 16 and this is the moment my dad surprised me with my first car! I wish you were here so badly so we could have so many more memories! We are all missing you and celebrating you today!”

Robert Kardashian was a well known lawyer in the Los Angeles area and represented O.J. Simpson during his highly followed 1995 trial. Kardashian was diagnosed with diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2003 and died from the disease just two months later.