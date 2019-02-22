Madison Beer Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Gown For Latest Instagram Snap

Madison Beer’s Instagram page contains photos of her rocking a range of outfits from casual loungewear, to skin-baring crop tops, to gorgeous, one-of-a-kind gowns. The singer’s most recent social media upload caught her in another stunning ensemble, showing off her incredible fashion sense and proving yet again that she looks amazing no matter what she wears.

The 19-year-old’s most recent Instagram post shared on Friday, February 22, captured her making a gorgeous entrance at the BRIT Awards, which were held earlier this week on Wednesday. The singer certainly turned some heads in a beautiful custom Ralph and Russo floor-length dress that left very little to the imagination, as the garment was made of a completely transparent silver material. The sheerness of the gown revealed her nude panties that she wore underneath, while also showing off her long, lean legs. The strapless ensemble hugged the singer’s curves in all the right ways, creating the perfect silhouette of her hourglass figure.

The brown-eyed beauty rocked a pair of strappy silver shoes as she walked the red carpet, and added a little bit of bling with a pair of statement hoop earrings that perfectly matched the metallic tone of her look. Madison’s long brunette tresses were worn in a sleek top knot style that sat high on her head, and sported a glamorous full face of makeup consisting of a dramatic winged eyeliner and light pink lip.

Fans of the “Hurts Like Hell” singer went wild for her latest jaw-dropping snap, which, at the time of this writing, has already accrued more than 400,000 likes within just two hours of the post going live. Hundreds of Madison’s 12.5 million followers took to the comments section as well to shower her with compliments on the stunning look, which the singer joked in the caption of her post that she quickly changed to “docs and a hoodie” almost immediately after the awards show ended.

“Real life angel,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “a dream.”

One fan even tagged Disney’s Instagram account in a comment to ask the company if she was one of their princesses.

The singer, who was discovered on YouTube by Justin Bieber, is gearing up for the release of her first full-length studio album, which is set to come out later this year. She has also been teasing a tour on her Instagram account, though no official list of dates and locations has been released yet.