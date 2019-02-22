Georgia Fowler Leaves Little To The Imagination In Unbuttoned Sheer Top In New ‘Maxim’ Photo

The cover girl for Maxim’s March/April edition is trying to set the internet ablaze. On Friday, the magazine took to its verified Instagram page to share a sizzling snapshot featuring Georgia Fowler in an unbuttoned top that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo, the New Zealand bombshell is featured in a ruffled, see-through shirt that is open at the front, showing that the 26-year-old model is wearing nothing underneath. As per the post’s tag, Fowler was styled by Maxim’s fashion director, Caroline Christiansson.

The black-and-white photo, which was shot by world-renowned fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon, captures the Victoria’s Secret model from the waist up, in a close-up shot that focuses on Fowler’s facial expression and upper body. Fowler is posing with her arms up, grabbing and moving her hair around, with her eyes closed, as if in ecstasy. Her lips are slightly parted in a seductive way, while alluding that she is unaware of it.

Fowler’s white, unbuttoned shirt exposes her chest, while the top’s ribbon have been carefully positioned to censor the photo. The model appears to be wearing dark lipstick and some eye makeup, though it is hard to tell because she has a strand of hair across her face, partially covering her eyes.

Fowler also took to her own Instagram to share a couple of photos from the photo shoot. On Wednesday, the Kiwi model shared the cover of the magazine, which features her topless, with just a strand of hair covering her breast. At the time of this writing, more than 32,000 social media users liked the photo and wrote more than 200 messages in the comments section.

“Ahhh love this cover. So powerful,” one user wrote.

“Wow, loving your versatility. Look after look. I just love seeing you Blossom, excited 4 your future,” another one offered.

According to the accompanying Maxim story, Fowler was just 15 when she was scouted by industry powerhouse IMG, but she was already modeling then. She signed her first contract at age 12 when she accompanied her older sister to a local agency in Auckland, the report continued. When she turned 18, she moved to the United States to pursue her career.

“Having the biggest modeling agency in the world asking you to move to New York was too much of an exciting opportunity to turn down,” she told Maxim.

In addition to Victoria’s Secret, Fowler has walked in runway shows for Chanel, Armani, Balmain, Miu Miu, Yeezy, and Off-White, and has been featured in campaigns including H&M, Diesel, Banana Republic, Agent Provocateur, and Gap.