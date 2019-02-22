WWE Rumors: Kurt Angle To Have Retirement Match At ‘WrestleMania 35’ – Possible Opponents

After decades in the ring, the Olympic champion may have his final match.

When Kurt Angle returned to WWE, no one expected him to wrestle on a full-time schedule and that has never happened. He’s had a few matches here and there while also serving as the general manager for Monday Night Raw. Rumors are now circulating that his retirement match could take place at WrestleMania 35 and some huge names are on the list as his possible opponents.

Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of ComicBook, is reporting that there have been early discussions for Angle’s retirement match in April. Whether or not his career is on the line at the big pay-per-view, Dave Meltzer said he is scheduled to have a match.

If this is Angle’s time to retire, it would not come as a huge shock to anyone. He appeared in the Royal Rumble and has had a couple of other matches since, but his time as an in-ring competitor is coming close to an end.

Kurt Angle has pretty much accomplished everything imaginable during his time in the ring with WWE and Impact Wrestling. WrestleMania 35 would actually be a grand stage for him to retire, but who could possibly do it?

A few names such as Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley have been tossed around, but WWE apparently has bigger ideas in mind.

In the past, we’ve seen some incredible retirement matches in which one iconic superstar ended the career of another legend. Shawn Micheals did it to Ric Flair. The Undertaker did it to HBK. Angle deserves that kind of special treatment, and WWE already realizes that.

Slice Wrestling tweeted out some possible names for the final in-ring opponent for Angle, and they certainly are all worthy.

Report: WWE Officials Are Discussing A Retirement Match For Kurt Angle. Possible Opponents For Angle's Last Match Include • John Cena

• The Undertaker

• Brock Lesnar

• HHH

• Rey Mysterio pic.twitter.com/xAQGSpNcgk — SW (@SliceWrestling) February 21, 2019

All of those names on the list are huge, and it would be interesting to see which one gets the nod. Then again, these are all rumors as of this time and none of them may land the gig of retiring Kurt Angle, but only time will tell.

Fans remember WrestleMania 19 where a young Brock Lesnar defeated Kurt Angle to win the WWE Championship. That match was a long time in the making and the rematch could be built up in a huge way to get old-school and new fans interested.

Of course, the chance of Lesnar attempting the Shooting Star Press again is very small, but anything is possible.

If the time has finally arrived for Kurt Angle to retire, no one could possibly say that his career was a failure. The Olympic gold medalist has done plenty inside of WWE and beyond, and his retirement match should be one that is respectful and worthy of him. If it comes at WrestleMania 35, it will be one of the best matches on the card.