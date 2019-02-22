Russian Bombshell Viki Odintcova Busts Out Of A Low-Cut Red Top For New Fashion Campaign

After achieving considerable success on Instagram with 4.8 million ardent admirers, Russian model Viki Odintcova is getting noticed by leading brands. In her latest Instagram post, the model revealed that she will be appearing in the new ad campaign for Guess and posted not one or two but four eye-popping pictures from the photo shoot wherein she totally killed it with her looks and modelling talent.

In the first picture, Viki is featured sitting on a bamboo chair, wearing a low-cut red top through which she flaunted an ample amount of cleavage. The model teamed her risqué top with a blue denim jacket and a pair of blue jeans and opted for a pair of pink high-heeled boots. In terms of her accessories, Viki opted for some red-and-silver drop earrings and wore a silver choker necklace to pull off a glamorous look. As for her beauty looks, the model decided to go for minimal makeup so as not to take away the attention from her wardrobe.

In the second picture, Viki donned a printed dress which not only allowed her to expose her cleavage, but the thigh-high slit of the dress put her long, sexy legs on full display as she sat in a cross-legged position to show off her high-heeled black sandals.

In the next, monochromatic snap, Viki was featured posing with another model while she donned an apparently white jacket with printed jeans, while in the last picture – which became everyone’s favorite – Viki chose to wear a beautiful red-and-white printed dress and posed while sitting on a balcony with a large handheld fan in her hands.

As of the writing of this piece, the picture in question racked up more than 70,000 likes and 650 comments wherein fans and followers congratulated the model for the recognition that she received as well as for her amazing looks and sexy body.

Commenting on the picture, one fan said that Viki is not only beautiful but she is a class apart, while another fan opined that the 25-year-old model is the “only natural beauty among thousands of fake models.”

According to an article by The Daily Star, Odintcova has already carved up a name for herself in Russia by singing a lucrative modelling contract with Mavrin Models – a Moscow-based agency. Her worldwide claim to fame, however, was an infamous stunt that the model pulled off while her visit to Dubai. Viki made headlines all over the world after dangling off a 300-meter skyscraper in the city, holding on to an unidentified man.

Although police intervened to stop her and many condemned the model for her dangerous antic, she definitely made an impression and her popularity immensely increased after the episode. Regarding her act, the model said the following.