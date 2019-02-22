‘Young Sheldon’ Renewed For Two More Seasons At CBS

In May, The Big Bang Theory will sadly be ending its 12-season run as one of television’s biggest series of all time. Fortunately, for fans of Sheldon Cooper, they get to see his backstory each week on the sitcom Young Sheldon. The spinoff show, a BBT prequel of sorts, debuted in 2017 to rave reviews and is currently in the midst of its second winning season on the air.

Now, CBS has announced that it has renewed Young Sheldon for Seasons 3 and 4, keeping the series on the network until at least 2021.

In a press release posted on the Futon Critic website, CBS said that the program is the second most-watched comedy currently on TV, behind only The Big Bang Theory, and it averages more than 14.5 million viewers each week.

“Thanks to [creators] Chuck Lorre’s and Steve Molaro’s outstanding creative leadership, Young Sheldon has been a powerful performer for the network with an audience that towers over most of the television landscape,” stated Kelly Kahl, the president of CBS Entertainment.

“The Coopers are portrayed by an amazing cast, and we are looking forward to having the gifted writing staff mine even more of Sheldon’s hilarious backstory and the warm family dynamic that has made this comedy a favorite with audiences for the past two seasons,” added Thom Sherman, CBS Entertainment’s senior executive vice president of programming.

3 cheers for seasons 3 and 4! ???? #YoungSheldon has been picked up for two more seasons! https://t.co/hdjgBOdu9O pic.twitter.com/5xYCl2JEpB — Young Sheldon (@YoungSheldon) February 22, 2019

“So thankful to get another 2 seasons with our amazing cast and crew. Thank you everyone for your support! We can’t wait to see what the next 2 years will bring,” wrote Young Sheldon star Raegan Revord, who plays Missy Cooper, on Instagram.

Revord also shared a video that she made with her on-screen brothers, Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper) and Montana Jordan (Georgie Cooper), sharing the exciting renewal news and thanking fans for watching.

So excited about this!! Thank you to everyone who watches ⁦@YoungSheldon⁩ ! pic.twitter.com/p8L8bc8HFa — Iain Armitage (@IainLoveTheatre) February 22, 2019

This is series creator and executive producer Chuck Lorre’s second show to get a two-season renewal by CBS this month. On February 5, the Allison Janney and Anna Faris comedy Mom got the same exact order, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

CBS has also already renewed four of its freshman shows for the 2019 to 2020 television season: FBI, God Friended Me, Magnum P.I., and The Neighborhood. Additionally, CBS revealed that Criminal Minds will return for Season 15, which will be its last one.

Young Sheldon— starring Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Annie Potts, and Jim Parsons (as the narrator) — airs Thursday nights at 8:30 p.m. on CBS.