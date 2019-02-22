Halle Berry Shows Off Her Killer Body In Sports Bra & Very Low-Rise Jeans On Instagram

Halle Berry is living proof that health and age have no correlation whatsoever. On Friday, the famous actress took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself in little clothing to highlight her lean and muscular physique as a way to encourage her followers to get up and moving.

In the photo in question, the 52-year-old actress is donning a black sports bra and a pair of very low-rise Versace jeans that puts her age-defying figure on display for all to appreciate. The Catwoman star has her back to the camera, putting her derriere and toned upper body at the center of the photo.

Berry has her thumbs hooked on the straps of her sports bra, stretching them out in a pose that flexes her arms, helping highlight her perfect biceps. The straps of the top cross in the back, ending in a golden clasp. Her jeans have a cutout at the back in “V,” which combined to the rise partially exposes a tattoo she has on her lower back.

Berry is posing in a pink setting with part of her raven hair tied back and half down in loose strands that fall onto her back.

The snapshot, which Berry shared with her 4.7 million Instagram fans, garnered more than 44,000 likes and more than 600 comments in just a couple of hours since she posted it.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of Berry took to the comments section to praise her incredible physique and share their own fitness favorites, engaging with Berry’s caption.

“I love nourishing my gut with some prebiotic food like raw asparagus and raw leek finely sliced into my salads,” one user offered.

“Done with sugar and carbs! Feel so good,” another one shared.

In early January, Berry launched the hashtag “fitness Friday,” which she uses to share fitness advice ranging from nutrition and diet to workout tips on a weekly basis, as Shape pointed out.

As the actress said on Facebook in her announcement, she started “fitness Friday” to inspire others to lead a healthy and fulfilling lifestyle. In the post, she introduced her trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, and said she would be sharing the expertise he has taught her.

“This man has changed my life. Besides being an all around wonderful human, he’s a trainer, martial artist, fellow actor, and nutrition specialist! With his help, I have learned so much about fitness and nutrition and I’m excited to share it with all of you,” she wrote.