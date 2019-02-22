John Krasinski Confirms ‘A Quiet Place 2’ Coming In May 2020, Starring Emily Blunt

Two months ago, John Krasinski confirmed that he began working on a few screenplay ideas for the A Quiet Place sequel. His ideas have now very much become a reality as the actor confirmed on Friday that the film is set to hit theaters on May 15, 2020. Krasinski even has a familiar face chosen to star in the follow-up – his wife, Emily Blunt, who joined him on the big screen in the first film.

The actor-turned-director shared the news on social media, according to E! News. He offered up an eerie teaser photo taken from the floor of a home, looking through an open door onto a dimly lit path.

“…time to go back. #PartII 5-15-20,” Krasinski wrote in the caption.

While Krasinski has kept his work on the sequel mostly under wraps, he did explain in November that he had started the script.

“I’m writing the script now,” the 39-year-old star told E! at the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in Los Angeles. “So if it’s any good, maybe we’ll make it.”

Deadline confirmed on Friday that Krasinski will take on a directing role, as he did for the first film, in addition to writing the script. There is no word yet on if he will return to A Quiet Place as the leading man, but his wife is reportedly locked in to take on the role of Evelyn once again.

Shooting is set to begin this summer. A Quiet Place 2 will be produced by Andrew Form and Brad Fuller.

The original film followed a small family trapped in a post-apocalyptic world where blind extraterrestrial monsters hunted by sound. A Quiet Place was almost entirely silent, offering a unique concept for modern horror. While Krasinski initially believed the film would be a one-off, fans were left in suspense when the film ended on a cliffhanger, showing the family preparing to take on the monsters with newfound knowledge of their weaknesses.

Although the plot for the latest installment is not yet clear, Krasinski did open up about his ideas, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

“It’s the idea that the rest of the world is going through this exact same experience,” he said. “Are there other people that have to survive like this?”

A Quiet Place quickly became a box office smash, earning $340.9 million worldwide on a $17 million production budget, ScreenRant reported. The film was honored with the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie as well as the Satellite Award for Best Sound this year. In addition, Blunt was just recently honored with the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.