Nikki Bella Says She & John Cena Are Still Close Despite Calling Off Their Wedding

Nikki Bella and John Cena shared six years together as a couple before calling off their relationship. Though the duo went back and forth and had their fans asking “will they, won’t they,” Bella caught up with Us Weekly and said that the WWE stars are still close — just as friends — even though they suffered through a pretty public split.

“We’re good … as good as being apart can be. I’ve always been grateful to have John in my life and to have a man like that. He’s an amazing man. And even through such a hard breakup, he has been truly so amazing,” Bella, 35, revealed.

The couple, who called off their wedding twice, broke up for good back in July. Bella, who frequently updates her fans about her life, has been very open about the troubles the couple faced — and ultimately could not hurdle together — and has had nothing but wonderful and kind things to say about her ex.

Cena, following the split, made the late-night talk show circuit, professing his love for the Total Divas star and even saying he would reverse his vasectomy for her. Cena’s unwillingness to have children put a major rift in their romance.

Since then, Bella has been keeping busy while trying to move on from her relationship with the famous wrestler. She was spotted out with her Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev on a handful of dates. However, she and the dancer are better off friends and really only enjoys spending time with him casually, Bella said.

She also spends a lot of time with her twin sister, Brie, and her nieces, Vivienne and Alice. Bella spent Valentine’s Day with a cranky, teething Vivienne and helped the toddler cope with her pain by dancing and singing to help keep her mind off of her growing molars.

“Vivienne wasn’t feeling well, and so literally I got the most amazing dance on Valentine’s Day. We put on Tony Bennett. Her molars are growing in and I … just rocked her to sleep. She loved it. I need to post the photo on my Instagram because I was like, ‘You know what? This made my Valentine’s Day. This sweet little dance,” Bella shared.

The family also recently taped an episode of Family Feud together. Bella shared a snap of herself and her siblings, as well as her mom Kathy, all wearing matching shades of red for the game show. Though the reality starlet didn’t share when the show would be airing, she did gush about how much fun they had together.

Fans of the WWE starlet will be keeping a watchful eye on her social media for the next update from the beauty, and of course, will be tuning in to her reality show to see what kind of antics — romantic or otherwise — she gets herself into next.