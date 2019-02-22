Kylie Jenner Still Trying To Make Sense Of Cheating Scandal: ‘She Still Has So Many Questions For Jordyn’

Kylie Jenner is still trying to wrap her head around the latest drama to surround her famous family.

As fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star know, her world was turned totally upside-down earlier this week after it was revealed that her BFF and closest confidante, Jordyn Woods, had hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. At first, the famous family didn’t believe that Jordyn would ever do something like that — though most of them were not as shocked by Thompson’s actions, especially considering his previous track record.

Now, Kylie has some questions for Jordyn. She reportedly still can’t believe everything that has transpired over the past couple of days. A source tells People that Kylie is struggling to make sense of things, and that she may have some questions for Woods in the near future.

“Kylie just can’t make sense of what happened. She still has so many questions for Jordyn. Who knows when Kylie will get over this.”

Though Jordyn was best friends with Kylie, she was also very much an honorary member of the Kardashian family. Not only did the 21-year-old live with Jenner in her guest house, but she also attended nearly every family party — and every Kardashian-Jenner family vacation.

“This wasn’t like a friend of her younger sister. This was a member of their extended family,” an insider dished. “She shares every birthday and celebration. The Kardashians welcome you in and honor every moment in their shared lives. Knowing the anguish [Khloé] had gone through, everyone is still in shock. It’s the ultimate betrayal.”

So far, the whole Kardashian family has already written Jordyn off — but Kylie is the one who is struggling the most, since she was the closest to Woods. The pair even recently collaborated on a Kylie Cosmetics makeup collection, and Jordyn always helped to care for Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster.

“For Kylie, it’s much more difficult. She has basically lost part of her world,” an insider revealed. “She is very, very upset. She always trusted Jordyn with everything.”

And even though the family is super upset with her for her actions, Woods is reportedly still trying to get back in the family’s good graces. As The Inquisitr shared earlier today, Woods has been blowing up Kylie’s phone to try to apologize. A source close to the situation even went as far as saying that Woods has been calling her former BFF so much that it’s starting to get “awkward.”

Kylie has yet to comment on the cheating scandal, but fans are on the edge of their seats, waiting for her to break her silence.