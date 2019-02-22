WWE News: A Number Of Big Name Superstars Suddenly Released – WWE Begins Cleaning House

WWE is cleaning house on some rarely used superstars.

Each year, there is usually a time that WWE begins releasing a number of superstars in their annual “spring cleaning.” It appears as if things have started early in 2019 as on Friday, the releases began coming one after another with some out of nowhere. Before 3 p.m., three big name superstars had been released and it is quite possible that more are on the way.

A couple of days ago, Dillinger hopped on his own personal Twitter account after SmackDown Live and publicly requested his release. Dillinger, whose real name is Ronnie Arniell, stated that he wanted the clear story out there and not for rumors to circulate.

In his tweet, Dillinger said that after five-and-a-half years, he simply wanted to move on from WWE as he felt it was the best situation for everyone. He thanked the company and the locker rooms for everything, but he wanted to go in a different direction.

Earlier this year, WWE revealed that Dean Ambrose had chosen not to re-sign with the company after his contract expires in April. Well, it appears as if the promotion is going ahead with publicly stating news as quickly as possible to keep rumor mills from generating.

On Friday afternoon, WWE had tweeted out and made the release of Tye Dillinger official.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Ron Arneill (Tye Dillinger).https://t.co/uqIeqallQf — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2019

There were no details revealed in the release announcement of Dillinger, but he was not wished well in his future endeavors as is customary from WWE. The same thing was done for Big Cass when he was abruptly released too.

WWE was far from done with the releases on the day, though, as less than a half hour later, another big one was revealed.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Kenta Kobayashi (Hideo Itami).https://t.co/HeJV9fxCrU — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2019

Hideo Itami, whose real name is Kenya Kobayashi, was also released by the promotion without mention of well wishes in the future. Itami was a huge signing and a big part of NXT before moving up to the main roster and landing in the WWE cruiserweight division.

There have been rumors of his release for months now, but it finally came around on Friday. While nothing is certain, it is likely that he ends up back in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Less than 20 minutes after the announcement of Itami’s release, a third one was revealed.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Theodore Perkins (TJP).https://t.co/ah2u11ABBk — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2019

TJP aka TJ Perkins, whose real name is Theodore James Perkins, was the very first WWE Cruiserweight Champion back in 2016. He was a big part of that division for a while, but he has since faded out and not been used much for a bit.

Social media is already buzzing with the idea that TJP and/or Tye Dillinger may head to All Elite Wrestling.

These releases are on top of the news that broke overnight of WWE releasing Arn Anderson.

Arn Anderson Has Been Let Go From WWE: https://t.co/Nscq4Q7zUF pic.twitter.com/fHNPRwSc6l — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) February 22, 2019

WWE has brought forth the 2019 spring cleaning early, and it’s not yet known if they are done. This sort of thing happens every year, but those are three big names to start out with, and more may be on the way.