Top 5 Craziest Outfits That Lady Gaga Has Worn To Awards Shows

The 32-year-old superstar singer never fails to make a statement on the red carpet.

Lady Gaga was a style star long before her Oscar-nominated starring role as Ally in the film, A Star is Born. The singer has rocked — and shocked — on the red carpet for years, and her ensemble for the 91st Academy Awards ceremony is sure to create buzz as well.

In a 2011 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Lady Gaga reflected on her outrageous style statements, admitting that her little monsters never know what she’ll do next.

“I think what has been lovely about my relationship with the public is that they expect something unexpected from me,” the singer revealed.

In honor of Lady Gaga’s Oscar nods for Best Actress and Best Original song for “Shallow,” we’re taking a look back at some of her wildest awards show outfits over the past decade.

Back in 2009, Lady Gaga let her hair down when she turned up at the MuchMusic Video Awards wearing a dress made of hair by her own design label, Haus of Gaga, according to Time . On the red carpet, the “Born This Way” singer accessorized her hairy look with a matching poodle bag and Raphael Young cutout boots. At the awards ceremony, Gaga later won the International Video of the Year Award for her song “Poker Face.”

At the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, Lady Gaga paid tribute to her dear friend, designer Alexander McQueen, a few months after his death by wearing a dress from his final collection. Gaga wowed on the red carpet with a feather headpiece and a colorful tulle underlay gown with a bejeweled collar. The star also wore sky-high Alexander McQueen Spring 2010 armadillo heels that required two people to help her walk, according to Red Carpet Fashion Awards.

Gaga later cooked up an even more outrageous outfit for the 2010 VMAs when she wore a stunning “meat dress.” Designer Franc Fernandez told MTV the dress was actually made out of real meat purchased from his butcher in Los Angeles and that the frock had to be refrigerated during the design process.

“It was fairly heavy,” Fernandez said of the finished design. “She said it was the most comfortable dress of the night, though. I’m guessing it weighed around forty pounds. It’s built on a corset, so the weight is distributed on her chest, so it’s not like it’s hanging off her neck.”

Fernandez also revealed that the dress was made of “very clean meat” and that Gaga even said the dress smelled good.

How could you forget @ladygaga's meat dress at the 2010 VMA'S…#throwbackthursday

At the 2016 Grammy Awards, Lady Gaga channeled late music icon David Bowie one month after his death in a Ziggy Stardust-esque ensemble. Gaga rocked orange hair and an embellished long blue blazer that looked straight out of Bowie’s closet, circa 1972. Of course, Lady Gaga’s David Bowie look was fitting considering she performed a tribute to the late singer at the Grammys that year.

Gaga told The Hollywood Reporter that she had always admired David Bowie’s glamour.

“When I fell in love with David Bowie, when I was living on the Lower East Side, I always felt that his glamour was something he was using to express a message to people that was very healing for their souls,” Gaga said.

Lady Gaga channels the style of David Bowie in her outfit on the red carpet at the #Grammy…

At the 2017 Grammy Awards, Gaga went for an edgy glam rocker look with a spiky leather ensemble by Alex Ulichny, complete with a side of underboob. Gaga’s heavy metal look was especially appropriate because she performed with Metallica during the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Grammy 2017: Lady Gaga flashes MAJOR underboob in risqué PVC inspired outfit

The 91st Academy Awards airs Sunday, February 24, at 8 p.m. on ABC.