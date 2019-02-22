Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Kids Threw Her A Sweet 40th Birthday Party

Jennifer Love Hewitt was treated to a homemade crown and cake by her loving husband, and two sweet kids, for her 40th birthday.

The Ghost Whisperer star had an incredible 40th birthday with her family at home as they treated her on her special day with homemade gifts. She shared the heartwarming news on an Instagram post, with the cake and crown they made for her front and center in the picture.

“This made my heart explode with love and gratitude this morning! My kids made me a cake and crown for the big day! They had help from a beautiful bday fairy @theshavs and I am super grateful.”

The crown she referred to was a paper cut-out with stars, hearts, sprinkles, pom-poms, and other sparkling items. The number 40 was spread across the front. It ties in the back with pink and white striped ribbon.

They also made a two-tiered chocolate cake covered in sprinkles, one which was topped off with numerous candles and a big pink 40 on the front.

It’s likely that her two children — Autumn, 5, and Atticus, 3 — were partially responsible for the creation of the crown and for decorating part of the cake. It can also be presumed that her husband, Brian Hallisay, was the mastermind behind the creation of the two wonderful gifts.

Hewitt’s career has been chugging along just fine. She currently holds a starring role in the police procedural drama 9-1-1, playing Maddie Buckley — a 911 operator — in the series.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly last year, she revealed some concerns and difficulties she’s been having in balancing being the mom of two kids and a working actress.

She revealed that she frequently misses them, and isn’t accustomed to not being around them all of the time.

Fortunately for Hewitt, her kids are thrilled with her role on 9-1-1, and love hanging out with their mom on set whenever they can.

“My daughter thinks that work is the coolest thing she’s ever seen. My son got to run around the lot, like, go into ‘New York,’ go up and down the stairs and take a picture in front of the police station, which he thought was super cool. So, they’re doing great. It’s just me who’s a sap in my trailer like, ‘Why can’t I see my babies?'”

She does admit that it’s been wonderful to be able to work on TV shows like 9-1-1 and Criminal Minds, both of which are filmed in L.A. Being able to go in and work all day, yet still get home in time to be with her kids, has been a blessing for her and her busy schedule.

It seems that in addition to a thriving career as an actress, she’s also raising two wonderful children — children who are very sweet and thoughtful in showing their affection for their mom on her birthday. Her husband is certainly winning some major points for his support, as well.