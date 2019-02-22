Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Had Trust Issues Since First Cheating Scandal, Per ‘People’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been struggling behind closed doors since long before the latest cheating scandal. An inside source recently explained to People that Kardashian has been cautious about her relationship with the basketball player since April, when rumors of his infidelity first came into light. The two stuck together for so long only for the sake of their daughter, True, who was born that same month.

“Since True was born, things never really went back to normal with Tristan and Khloé,” the source explained. “She was deeply hurt by him and basically kept him at arm’s length. One of the only reasons she was still seeing him was because of True.”

The Good American founder and the NBA star are officially broken up following rumors that Thompson cheated with Jordyn Woods. Woods was a lifelong best friend to Kylie Jenner, and was also practically a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. While the couple’s split is heartbreaking for Kardashian, it did not come as a surprise.

“It’s been a long time coming,” the source continued. “They’ve been living separate lives. She can’t trust Tristan, and she’s known that for a long time. She’s been focused on her daughter and creating a loving healthy home for her. She doesn’t deserve this and she knows it.”

Just days before Kardashian gave birth to True, photos and videos of Thompson getting close to multiple other women began to spread. Us Weekly even confirmed at the time that the NBA star did have at least one mistress with whom he consistently consorted. Kardashian found herself in shock after the incident, and Thompson reportedly felt remorseful for hurting her. He attempted to make amends with the reality star, but did not push her to stay with him.

Ultimately, Kardashian did seem to forgive Thompson, and the two continued to co-parent True. However, according to a different source, the couple were in a “relationship limbo” of sorts.

“If there wasn’t a child involved, Khloé would have kicked Tristan to the curb,” the source said, adding that seeing Thompson with True did make things more complicated for Kardashian.

Even though their official split was only recently confirmed, fans have speculated about trouble in paradise for the past several weeks. On multiple occasions, Kardashian posted cryptic messages to Instagram about growing from past hardships and about cutting toxicity out of her life, according to E! News. Many believed the posts were indirectly referencing her tumultuous relationship.

Kardashian has now erased any evidence of a relationship with Thompson on social media, but will reportedly still share True with the basketball player — as she realizes that her child will need a father figure.