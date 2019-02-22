Zendaya To Become Lancome’s Youngest Ambassador

Zendaya's career has taken a major step forward as she becomes Lancome's newest and youngest brand ambassador.

Zendaya is set to become Lancome’s newest brand ambassador and at 22-years-old, she’ll be the youngest one, according to a report by Vanity Fair.

Zendaya has been having a very solid career so far. Starting out with Disney, she gained mainstream prominence for her role as MJ in the Marvel film Spider-Man: Homecoming and as Anne Wheeler in The Greatest Showman.

This year she’s set to be in the HBO drama series produced by Drake called Euphoria, and she’s to appear in the upcoming Spiderman sequel.

But probably her biggest news that marks a major achievement for Zendaya is becoming the newest and youngest brand ambassador for Lancome.

“I’m stepping into this new phase of my career and life,” she said about the exciting news.

Yet listening to Zendaya in Vanity Fair’s exclusive interview shows a young woman who is striving to be a humble and positive person and not let her success get to her head too much.

At one point, she talked about the controversial moment she had at the 2015 Oscars when someone supposedly saw her long dreadlocks and commented that they probably smelled like “patchouli oil or weed.”

“I think [the Oscars situation] was a positive thing, and everybody could learn from it. I definitely realized that my voice can carry, so I need to be very wise and smart about how I choose to use it.”

She’s definitely right about her voice carrying a lot of weight given her popular roles in the Marvel film series, The Greatest Showman, her work in the modeling industry, and becoming Lancome’s brand ambassador; anything she does or says can have a major impact, both bad and good.

Zendaya seems to be influencing that change for good subtly, rather than getting up front and personal. Her upcoming role in the TV series Euphoria is, as she describes it, her way of giving an insight into the difficult situation kids today find themselves in while growing up with social media influencing their entire lives.

In a moment of personal insight, she reveals that her personal way to unwind at the end of the day and deal with the stresses of her career is listening to the Harry Potter soundtrack, watching familiar movies, and applying a 12-step skin care routine.

Zendaya is proving to be a major player in both Hollywood and the fashion world and seems to have a good head on her shoulders. Becoming brand ambassador for Lancome is a major step forward for her career, and fans hope that she won’t let all the fame and influence get to her head and that she’ll continue to be a voice for good.